Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral

Kanye West's latest viral moment is raising eyebrows once again, as a newly released 2022 interview with Candace Owens reveals his jaw-dropping advice to Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The clip, where Kanye makes an unexpected and provocative suggestion about Jay-Z, has ignited a flurry of reactions online.

Kanye West Candace Owens Interview 2022
Kanye West Gives Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview Photo: X
Kanye West is no stranger to making headlines with his provocative statements, and his 2022 interview with Candace Owens was no exception. Owens released the previously unseen conversation today, and it’s full of unexpected moments. One particularly striking clip has gone viral, showing Kanye's surprising remarks about Jay-Z. During the discussion, Owens brings up Jay-Z, and Kanye interrupts with his own shocking opinion, suggesting, "I just think [Beyonce] needs to let him go get some p*ssy, seriously."
BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

As anticipated, the conservative commentator was taken aback by Ye's statement, bursting into laughter and asking him to explain further. Kanye responded with, “Go to the DR or something,” but this did little to clarify his point for Owens. Users on X are reacting to the bizarre moment in Kurrco's comments section, suggesting that such remarks might be linked to the strained relationship between Jay-Z and Ye.

“Definition of no filter,” remarked one commenter. Another person wrote, “Ye is definitely crazy for saying that out of the blue.” Some are arguing that this advice is questionable, considering past controversies like the “Becky with the good hair” situation and Ye’s own relationships.

Fans might hear more from Ye soon, as the Chicago-born artist has recently returned to Instagram. The reason for his return is unclear, but fans are already speculating about what his first post might be.

