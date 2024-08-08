Fans are increasingly concerned about Kanye West. Known for a tumultuous career, Ye has faced significant challenges and been embroiled in various controversies in recent years. His controversial statements and subpar albums have marked a decline in his artistic output. On August 7, 2024, his former Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, made alarming accusations on Twitter. Milo claimed that Kanye has been addicted to nitrous gas since getting his titanium grill installed.
Milo Yiannopoulos blames Ye's dentist, Thomas Connelly, for Kanye's alleged addiction, claiming Connelly, who has high-profile clients, has been supplying Ye with nitrous gas whenever he desires. This concerning allegation highlights the issues Kanye has faced in recent months, leading to growing concern about his condition. Consequently, #SaveYe has begun trending on social media.
What Does Nitrous Oxide Do To Your Head And Body?
Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) warns that inhaling nitrous oxide can be deadly if not enough oxygen is inhaled, and it can cause feelings of detachment from one's body, making it dangerous to use.
Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas?
The revelation of West's alleged addiction has sparked a wave of concern and support from fans on the social media platform X. Many tweets are devastated and heartbroken, which is understandable given Ye's legendary status and the disturbing nature of these allegations. Many are calling for Ye to seek help and urging his inner circle to support him. Some fans even believe he should cancel Vultures 3 to prioritize his health and well-being moving forward.
One user wrote, "If you're a real Ye fan, get him off nitrous. It would be sad to see a goat fall to a horrible addiction. People die and are permanently f**ked up because of nitrous. #SaveYe."
Another user commented, "It's f**king depressing seeing one of my favorite artists falling off because his dentist is supplying him with a drug that's killing him. #SaveYe."
Yiannopoulos also accused Connelly of exploiting West by supplying the gas to "extract millions of dollars" from him.
"Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous—laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye's mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him," Yiannopoulos stated on X.
He filed a complaint with the California Dental Board, describing Connelly as a "dangerous predator" who targets African-American celebrities.
In response, Thomas Connelly denied the allegations, stating, "Yiannopoulos's claims are not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading," and reaffirmed his commitment to providing the highest standard of care for his patients.
As the #SaveYe movement gains momentum, Kanye West has yet to respond to the allegations of his supposed nitrous oxide addiction.