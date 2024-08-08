Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained

So, Why Are People Calling For A Dunkin Donuts Boycott?

The trending boycott of Dunkin Donuts is linked to the company’s advertising policies. Specifically, Chris Pavlovski, founder of the Rumble video platform, revealed that Dunkin stated Rumble would need to drop right-wing commentator Steven Crowder and distance itself from right-wing culture for the company to consider spending ad dollars with them. Pavlovski responded to Dunkin by saying, “No, we don’t discriminate. All cultures are welcome on Rumble.”