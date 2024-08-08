Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained

There’s been a recent uproar on X (formerly Twitter) with the hashtag #BoycottDunkinDonuts gaining traction, leaving many onlookers wondering about the cause. This isn't the first time users on the platform have rallied against a brand, but the tweets are often so vague that it's hard to understand the issue.
So, Why Are People Calling For A Dunkin Donuts Boycott?
The trending boycott of Dunkin Donuts is linked to the company’s advertising policies. Specifically, Chris Pavlovski, founder of the Rumble video platform, revealed that Dunkin stated Rumble would need to drop right-wing commentator Steven Crowder and distance itself from right-wing culture for the company to consider spending ad dollars with them. Pavlovski responded to Dunkin by saying, “No, we don’t discriminate. All cultures are welcome on Rumble.”
Steven Crowder, a right-wing commentator, has frequently courted controversy. After being demonetized and suspended multiple times by YouTube, he permanently moved his channel to Rumble. Despite Rumble's smaller audience, Crowder still garners hundreds of thousands of views per stream and remains a significant right-wing voice.
This boycott trend underscores the ongoing tension between advertisers, content platforms, and content creators in the digital age. Some boycott supporters argue that Dunkin’s alleged stance infringes on free speech, while others see it as a sensible business decision to protect the brand's image.
This incident highlights the polarized nature of today’s media landscape, where content creators and platforms frequently cater to specific ideological audiences. Companies must navigate these complexities by balancing their advertising strategies against potential backlash from different consumer groups.
It remains to be seen whether this boycott will affect Dunkin’s business or advertising policies in the long term (if at all).