United States

Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

The internet is in turmoil over a viral video alleging Crocs CEO Andrew Rees used a racial slur at LAX. With no concrete evidence, the controversy has sparked debates on whether to boycott the brand.

Crocs CEO
Viral Allegations Of Crocs CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate Photo: TikTok | X | Crocs
info_icon

The internet is in a frenzy over whether to ditch their Crocs due to a viral rumor. Allegedly, the brand’s CEO, Andrew Rees, was caught on camera using the N-word with a hard -er at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The supposed footage sparked outrage online, with many customers contemplating boycotting the brand, despite the lack of concrete evidence.

Did it actually happen? One cannot say for sure, since there's no readily available video proof online. People also believe that the alleged footage was removed from the internet.

In a TikTok with 1.4 million views and more than 3,000 comments, @diddydidittt discusses the allegations and speculates that someone "scrubbed" the video. In a follow-up, @diddydidittt mentions that while they don’t have access to the supposed video, they heard about the allegations from another creator’s response TikTok.

Taylor Dudley of Kay And Tay Faces Domestic Abuse Allegations - @PurrtiPapi/ X
TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

@diddydidittt isn’t alone in accepting the internet's word on the allegations. In another viral video, creator Montay (@adhdmontay) asks viewers for their opinion on the situation and says they will burn their Crocs over the alleged racism if necessary.

Interestingly, the photo Montay uses as a background appears to be a screenshot from the supposed video of Rees at the airport. The screenshot shows a man at an airport speaking rudely to workers, but he does not use the N-word in the clip, and some commenters claim the man is not Andrew Rees.

Montay also includes the caption "video at the end," suggesting the purported footage of Rees is included. However, Montay later claims they cannot include the footage in their TikTok due to its "explicit" nature.

He also claims viewers can search for the video on X and TikTok, but users have reported no success in finding it.

Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson - X
Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Commenters on @diddydidittt’s post express a range of emotions, from disappointment and confusion to skepticism about the allegation.

“I hope this ain’t true cause I own 17 pairs,” one viewer commented. “From the rain boots, to the storms to the classics to the echo clogs to the slippers …… I will stop wearing them. I will cry but I will stop wearing them.”

Another wrote, “I’ve checked SO DEEP: There are *No credible reports* & zero sources confirming any incident involving Andrew Rees of Crocs was in a racist tirade at an airport.”

While there doesn’t seem to be definitive proof that Rees used racist language, several customers are reconsidering their allegiance to Crocs.

'Just Give Me My Money' Trend On TikTok Explained - TikTok
What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ishan Kishan Set For Domestic Circuit Comeback With Jharkhand - Report
  2. New NCA Set For Inauguration In Bengaluru, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces
  3. Legends Intercontinental T20 Unveil Exciting Schedule For Upcoming Tournament
  4. Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Applauds Jasprit Bumrah's Spells In T20 World Cup 2024
  5. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match
Football News
  1. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
  3. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
  4. Hearts 0-0 Rangers: Stalemate Marks Laboured Start To Gers' Scottish Premier League Campaign
  5. Bayern Munich 2-1 Tottenham: Vidovic, Goretzka On Target Against Spurs
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  2. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  3. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final Preview, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Battle Of The Titans At Roland Garros
  5. Paris Olympics: Ebden, Peers Claim Gold In Men's Doubles
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  4. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  5. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  2. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  5. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
Entertainment News
  1. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  2. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
  3. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  4. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  5. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
US News
  1. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  2. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  3. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  4. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  5. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
World News
  1. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  2. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  3. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  4. Russia: 10 Killed In Apartment Block Collapse In Ural Mountains; Search Op Ends
  5. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs