Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

The internet is in a frenzy over whether to ditch their Crocs due to a viral rumor. Allegedly, the brand’s CEO, Andrew Rees, was caught on camera using the N-word with a hard -er at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The supposed footage sparked outrage online, with many customers contemplating boycotting the brand, despite the lack of concrete evidence.
Did it actually happen? One cannot say for sure, since there's no readily available video proof online. People also believe that the alleged footage was removed from the internet.
In a TikTok with 1.4 million views and more than 3,000 comments, @diddydidittt discusses the allegations and speculates that someone "scrubbed" the video. In a follow-up, @diddydidittt mentions that while they don’t have access to the supposed video, they heard about the allegations from another creator’s response TikTok.
@diddydidittt isn’t alone in accepting the internet's word on the allegations. In another viral video, creator Montay (@adhdmontay) asks viewers for their opinion on the situation and says they will burn their Crocs over the alleged racism if necessary.
Interestingly, the photo Montay uses as a background appears to be a screenshot from the supposed video of Rees at the airport. The screenshot shows a man at an airport speaking rudely to workers, but he does not use the N-word in the clip, and some commenters claim the man is not Andrew Rees.
Montay also includes the caption "video at the end," suggesting the purported footage of Rees is included. However, Montay later claims they cannot include the footage in their TikTok due to its "explicit" nature.
He also claims viewers can search for the video on X and TikTok, but users have reported no success in finding it.
Commenters on @diddydidittt’s post express a range of emotions, from disappointment and confusion to skepticism about the allegation.
“I hope this ain’t true cause I own 17 pairs,” one viewer commented. “From the rain boots, to the storms to the classics to the echo clogs to the slippers …… I will stop wearing them. I will cry but I will stop wearing them.”
Another wrote, “I’ve checked SO DEEP: There are *No credible reports* & zero sources confirming any incident involving Andrew Rees of Crocs was in a racist tirade at an airport.”
While there doesn’t seem to be definitive proof that Rees used racist language, several customers are reconsidering their allegiance to Crocs.