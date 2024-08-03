United States

Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained

The online drama between popular streamers MoistCr1TiKaL (aka Moist Critical) and Sneako erupted over the Ava Kris Tyson controversy, leading to a heated debate and significant backlash within their communities. Here's a detailed look at the controversy, accusations, and aftermath, highlighting their views on the age of consent and LGBTQ+ rights.

Moist Critical And Sneako Controversy
Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson Photo: X
info_icon

Tensions have been rising between popular streamers and YouTube personalities MoistCr1TiKaL (pronounced Moist Critical) and Sneako.

Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. and Nicolas "Sneako" Kenn De Balinthazy are two prominent online creators, boasting a combined 17 million YouTube subscribers (though this number includes Sneako's subscribers only up until his ban from the platform in October 2023).

Due to their immense popularity, they are frequently asked to weigh in on the latest headlines, drama, and controversies within the online creator space.

MrBeast and Ava Kris Tyson - Getty Images
MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained

BY Outlook International Desk

The Moist Critical And Sneako Controversy Explained

Fans witnessed a heated exchange between online personalities as Twitch streamers and YouTubers MoistCr1TiKaL (aka Moist Critical) and Sneako fought over the recent Ava Kris Tyson controversy and its handling.

Tyson, a creator associated with MrBeast, made headlines in early July when accusations of grooming emerged. As a result, the transgender creator stepped down from her position on the MrBeast team, prompting reactions from many prominent online figures.

The drama between Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. and Nicolas "Sneako" Kenn De Balinthazy centers on one's perceived lack of silence on the subject, at least from the other's perspective.

Taylor Dudley of Kay And Tay Faces Domestic Abuse Allegations - @PurrtiPapi/ X
TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The Start Of The MoistCr1TiKaL And Sneako Drama: Accusations And Clarifications

The online feud between the YouTube and Twitch personalities began when Sneako accused MoistCr1TiKaL (aka Charlie or penguinz0) of not addressing the Ava Kris Tyson controversy.

In a clip on his stream, Kenn De Balinthazy claimed that White was withholding his opinions on the controversy because he "wants [a] MrBeast [collaboration]."

"MoistCr1TiKaL is not gonna talk about the Kris situation because he wants the MrBeast collab"

This accusation prompted MoistCr1TiKaL to respond on social media, expressing his frustration and pointing to a video he had made on the situation several days earlier:

"Wish people would actually bother checking if I’ve talked about something. I talked about it last night on stream while it was all unfolding and posted a short edit from the discussion so even brain rotted idiots can watch the full thing and see how horrible it is. I will also be making a full video on it as well which I said too. I’m honestly shocked sneako isn’t defending all of this considering he’s been arguing against the age of consent for awhile now."

After an account assumed to be a Sneako fan claimed that White had not done enough, arguing that the video he referenced was uploaded to his significantly smaller second YouTube channel, White explained that he did so because the situation was "still unfolding:"

"This account is so fucking weird imagine riding cock so hard you make your whole online identity about the streamer you’re obsessed with and doing their PR for free; it was literally still unfolding when I went live and with Dr Disrespect I talked about it on stream first and made a video the following day after his first response. Same with this situation as well."

Light Yagami Meme Goes Viral Amid The Paris Olympics 2024 - X | Madhouse
Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

MoistCr1TiKaL's Unexpected Debate And Hiatus From The Official Podcast

The conflict between the two streamers culminated in a Twitch debate that covered various topics, primarily focusing on the age of consent (which Sneako has been an outspoken critic of) and transgender rights.

During this verbal spat, Moist faced criticism for his approach to the conversation, with some perceiving him as taking a neutral stance that did not satisfy either side of the argument.

After the debate, a post on The Official Podcast's Patreon (where White has been a host since 2016) announced that he would be leaving the show to "scale back his time on the Internet."

Many interpreted this as a reaction to the drama between MoistCr1TiKaL and Sneako, with some speculating whether the popular streamer was leaving the internet entirely.

However, White alleviated fans' concerns by uploading a follow-up video, reassuring his followers that he was not leaving YouTube but simply taking a step back from the podcast.

He joked that the rumors of his retirement were "news to him," explaining that his decision to leave the podcast was something he had been contemplating for months, as he felt he might be becoming "chronically online."

Regarding the debate, White explained that when the two creators decided to talk on-stream, he "thought [it] was a conversation between" the two streamers and not a "kind of debate show he was putting on for his audience:"

"I thought this was a conversation between him and I. Not this kind of debate show that he was putting on for his audience. There is nothing in our DMs that indicated that is where it was going. When I joined the call, he asked if I was going to record, to which I said, 'I can if her wants me to, but I was also down to just talk.'"

He claimed he did not realize the conversation was a debate or being streamed until about an hour and 40 minutes into it, which is why he may have seemed unprepared or taken aback by the confrontation.

Advertisement

He clarified his stance on the subjects covered in the debate, stating that he fervently believes in the age of consent and has always been supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community.

SEC Burnerverse Drama Explained - Pexels
Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  2. Newly Retired Andy Murray Proud Of Achievements Following Hip Surgery
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Asalanka Stars At The Death As Sri Lanka Tie With India - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
Football News
  1. AS Roma: Serie A Side Sign La Liga's Leading Scorer Artem Dovbyk From Girona
  2. 'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri Delivers Honest Opinion On India's Olympics 'Reality' - Video
  3. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  4. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  5. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open: Paula Badosa Hails Emma Raducanu After Three-set Thriller
  2. 'I Have Waited Almost 20 Years' – Novak Djokovic Delighted To End Long Wait For Olympic Singles Final
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Alcaraz Relishing 'Special' Gold Medal Final Against Djokovic
  4. Paris Games: Djokovic To Battle Alcaraz For Gold In Olympics Showdown - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Says Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill A 'Direct Threat To Freedom Of Speech'
  2. With SC Deadline For Holding Polls On Sept 30, EC Team To Visit J&K On Aug 8
  3. Centre Cuts Short BSF DG, Special DG's Tenure, Sends Them Back To State Cadres
  4. Over 120 Vehicles Gutted In Fire At Delhi Police's Impounding Yard
  5. Wayanad Landslides: Where Rescue Operations, Death Toll Stand On Day 4 | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  4. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  5. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
World News
  1. 'Doesn't Help': Biden On Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Killing Affecting Ceasefire Talks
  2. Who Will Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic?
  3. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  4. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
  5. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 Highlights: France Stun Argentina In Men's Football QF; Angela Carini Offers Apology To Imane Khelif
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI