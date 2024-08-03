Tensions have been rising between popular streamers and YouTube personalities MoistCr1TiKaL (pronounced Moist Critical) and Sneako.
Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. and Nicolas "Sneako" Kenn De Balinthazy are two prominent online creators, boasting a combined 17 million YouTube subscribers (though this number includes Sneako's subscribers only up until his ban from the platform in October 2023).
Due to their immense popularity, they are frequently asked to weigh in on the latest headlines, drama, and controversies within the online creator space.
The Moist Critical And Sneako Controversy Explained
Fans witnessed a heated exchange between online personalities as Twitch streamers and YouTubers MoistCr1TiKaL (aka Moist Critical) and Sneako fought over the recent Ava Kris Tyson controversy and its handling.
Tyson, a creator associated with MrBeast, made headlines in early July when accusations of grooming emerged. As a result, the transgender creator stepped down from her position on the MrBeast team, prompting reactions from many prominent online figures.
The drama between Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. and Nicolas "Sneako" Kenn De Balinthazy centers on one's perceived lack of silence on the subject, at least from the other's perspective.
The Start Of The MoistCr1TiKaL And Sneako Drama: Accusations And Clarifications
The online feud between the YouTube and Twitch personalities began when Sneako accused MoistCr1TiKaL (aka Charlie or penguinz0) of not addressing the Ava Kris Tyson controversy.
In a clip on his stream, Kenn De Balinthazy claimed that White was withholding his opinions on the controversy because he "wants [a] MrBeast [collaboration]."
"MoistCr1TiKaL is not gonna talk about the Kris situation because he wants the MrBeast collab"
This accusation prompted MoistCr1TiKaL to respond on social media, expressing his frustration and pointing to a video he had made on the situation several days earlier:
"Wish people would actually bother checking if I’ve talked about something. I talked about it last night on stream while it was all unfolding and posted a short edit from the discussion so even brain rotted idiots can watch the full thing and see how horrible it is. I will also be making a full video on it as well which I said too. I’m honestly shocked sneako isn’t defending all of this considering he’s been arguing against the age of consent for awhile now."
After an account assumed to be a Sneako fan claimed that White had not done enough, arguing that the video he referenced was uploaded to his significantly smaller second YouTube channel, White explained that he did so because the situation was "still unfolding:"
"This account is so fucking weird imagine riding cock so hard you make your whole online identity about the streamer you’re obsessed with and doing their PR for free; it was literally still unfolding when I went live and with Dr Disrespect I talked about it on stream first and made a video the following day after his first response. Same with this situation as well."
MoistCr1TiKaL's Unexpected Debate And Hiatus From The Official Podcast
The conflict between the two streamers culminated in a Twitch debate that covered various topics, primarily focusing on the age of consent (which Sneako has been an outspoken critic of) and transgender rights.
During this verbal spat, Moist faced criticism for his approach to the conversation, with some perceiving him as taking a neutral stance that did not satisfy either side of the argument.
After the debate, a post on The Official Podcast's Patreon (where White has been a host since 2016) announced that he would be leaving the show to "scale back his time on the Internet."
Many interpreted this as a reaction to the drama between MoistCr1TiKaL and Sneako, with some speculating whether the popular streamer was leaving the internet entirely.
However, White alleviated fans' concerns by uploading a follow-up video, reassuring his followers that he was not leaving YouTube but simply taking a step back from the podcast.
He joked that the rumors of his retirement were "news to him," explaining that his decision to leave the podcast was something he had been contemplating for months, as he felt he might be becoming "chronically online."
Regarding the debate, White explained that when the two creators decided to talk on-stream, he "thought [it] was a conversation between" the two streamers and not a "kind of debate show he was putting on for his audience:"
"I thought this was a conversation between him and I. Not this kind of debate show that he was putting on for his audience. There is nothing in our DMs that indicated that is where it was going. When I joined the call, he asked if I was going to record, to which I said, 'I can if her wants me to, but I was also down to just talk.'"
He claimed he did not realize the conversation was a debate or being streamed until about an hour and 40 minutes into it, which is why he may have seemed unprepared or taken aback by the confrontation.
He clarified his stance on the subjects covered in the debate, stating that he fervently believes in the age of consent and has always been supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community.