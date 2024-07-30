Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme

About Death Note

Released in 2006, Tsugumi Ohba's Death Note is widely regarded as one of the greatest thriller anime series of all time. It has cemented its place as a cultural icon and earned a spot on the Top 250 TV shows list according to user ratings. The show is hailed as one of the finest psychological thrillers, renowned for its unpredictable twists and turns in every episode, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The intense chase between Kira and Light Yagami captivated viewers throughout the series.