Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme

A 2022 photo of a Japan coach, whose real name is Hajime Moriyasu, writing in his notebook has resurfaced and gone viral during the Paris Olympics. This has led to comparisons with Light Yagami from the anime series Death Note. This comparison arose after his football team triumphed over giants like Spain and Germany in the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022. The picture resurfaced during the current sports event in Paris.
Further fueling the notion, Japan is currently leading the medal tally with 12 medals: 6 Gold, 2 Silver, and 4 Bronze. This viral meme has fans believing that Japan, known as The Land of the Rising Sun, is unbeatable at the Paris Olympics, thanks to their hardworking nature and Yagami’s tactics.
About Death Note
Released in 2006, Tsugumi Ohba's Death Note is widely regarded as one of the greatest thriller anime series of all time. It has cemented its place as a cultural icon and earned a spot on the Top 250 TV shows list according to user ratings. The show is hailed as one of the finest psychological thrillers, renowned for its unpredictable twists and turns in every episode, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The intense chase between Kira and Light Yagami captivated viewers throughout the series.
Despite what the end of the series depicted, where L falls victim to Kira, fans now speculate that he has been reincarnated as Japan’s Hajime Moriyasu.
How Light Yagami From Death Note Makes Japan Shine At The Paris Olympics
One of the key reasons Tsugumi Ohba’s Death Note gained immense popularity is due to its protagonist, Light Yagami. Introduced as an ambitious high school student with a strong sense of justice, his encounter with the mysterious Death Note led to a drastic transformation. Becoming a vigilante, Light unleashed his darker side and descended into darkness.
After murdering Detective L, Light’s extraordinary intellect ensured no one suspected him. Despite winning the intellectual duel, he couldn't escape the consequences of using the Death Note. In the show's finale, Light's fate was sealed as his identity was revealed, prompting Ryuk, the Shinigami, to write his name in the notebook.
Now, it appears the mastermind has reincarnated, this time using his enthralling genius to make his country unstoppable at the Paris Olympics.
Death Note Fans React To Light Yagami’s Return
As Hajime Moriyasu’s alias 'Yagami' gains popularity with a picture of him taking notes during a football match going viral, an Instagram page shared the photo of the manager with an overlay text stating, “It’s over for other Olympic teams.”
The picture created a significant buzz on social media, leading to an overwhelmingly positive reaction. Fans flooded the post with comments.
One user commented, “he even started writing the names”
One declared, “Japan gonna win this time”
Another said, “Any mysterious deaths at the Olympics we know who to blame”
Another excited user chimed in, “THEY JUST LET HIM WRITE INTO HIS NOTES ???? SOMEONE STOP HIM”
Reincarnation or not, there's no denying that Japan has been on a roll, currently at the top of the leaderboard. The Men’s Japanese Gymnastics team made a remarkable comeback against China, adding a 6th gold medal to their tally.
Death Note is available for streaming on Netflix.