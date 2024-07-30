Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!

As fans eagerly await the end of the summer heat and look forward to the crisp nights of fall, everyone has been anxious to know just one thing - when are the Starbucks pumpkin spice drinks coming back? According to recent online menu leaks, it seems you won't have to wait much longer to enjoy a delicious pumpkin-flavored coffee! As per a menu leak, the release date for the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spiced Latte (PSL) on the Starbucks Fall menu 2024 is August 22!
On July 28, the well-known foodie account @markie_devo leaked the news about the potential Starbucks fall menu via an Instagram post, revealing exciting details. It appears that all things pumpkin spice will be back on August 22, two days earlier than their 2023 debut on August 24.
In addition to beloved menu favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Apple Crisp Macchiato, the rumored 2024 Starbucks fall menu will introduce five new drinks and snacks to enjoy this season!
According to the leak, the fall items will be released in phases. The first phase is expected to arrive in stores and drive-thrus on August 22, with the second phase speculated to debut on September 19.
Starbucks Fall Menu 2024
Pumpkin Spice Latte
A timeless favorite, the PSL blends rich espresso with sweet pumpkin spice syrup and your choice of milk. As always, it will reportedly be available in hot, iced, and Frappuccino forms.
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
One of the favorite seasonal offerings at Starbucks, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew features a creamy layer of pumpkin-flavored cold foam atop a delicious pour of cold brew.
Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai
Chai is perfect for fall with its warm spices. According to menu leaks, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai will be back on the Starbucks fall menu this year. It features the chain's sweet chai topped with a layer of pumpkin spice cold foam.
Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Espresso
The Shaken Espresso is even better with a fall twist. Returning for 2024, this version features apple crisp flavoring and a splash of your preferred milk.
Apple Crisp Macchiato
The Apple Crisp Macchiato showcases the same delightful apple flavor notes. Starbucks' robust espresso is poured over your choice of milk and topped with a sweet apple-flavored sauce. In previous years, this drink has been available hot or iced.
New Drinks On The Starbucks Fall Menu 2024
Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai
Iced Pecan Crunch Latte
Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam
Food Items
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
Scheduled to return on August 22, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin features a sweet cream cheese filling enveloped in a moist pumpkin muffin. It's perfect when paired with a PSL.
Baked Apple Croissant
This layered baked treat is filled with warm apple goodness and boasts a golden-brown finish.
New Food Items On The Starbucks Fall Menu 2024
Raccoon Cake Pop
Mummy Cookie