Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!

In addition to the All You Can Eat offer, Applebee's is introducing $10 Backyard Buckets and a range of new Summertime Sips. The Backyard Buckets include the Rum Breeze Bucket with Bacardí Superior Rum and Malibu Coconut Rum, the Watermelon Daq-A-Rita Bucket featuring Patrón Silver and Bacardi Lime, and the Citrus Twister Tea Bucket with Absolut Citron and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea.