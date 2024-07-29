Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!

Applebee's, the US-based restaurant chain, has brought back its popular All You Can Eat offer, featuring Boneless Wings, Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp, all served with endless fries, for just $15.99. This limited-time promotion also introduces new beverage options.
Additionally, Applebee's is offering their Boneless Wings in six different sauces, including Classic Buffalo and Honey BBQ, for a limited time.
The Riblets are available in Honey BBQ or Sweet Asian Chile sauce, while the Double Crunch Shrimp comes with cocktail sauce. All are served with endless fries and slaw.
New Backyard Buckets And Summertime Sips
In addition to the All You Can Eat offer, Applebee's is introducing $10 Backyard Buckets and a range of new Summertime Sips. The Backyard Buckets include the Rum Breeze Bucket with Bacardí Superior Rum and Malibu Coconut Rum, the Watermelon Daq-A-Rita Bucket featuring Patrón Silver and Bacardi Lime, and the Citrus Twister Tea Bucket with Absolut Citron and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea.
The promotion also features new offerings like the $5 Backyard Blackberry Lemonade, made with Tito's Handmade Vodka and Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine. The Rockin' Poppin' Strawberry Lemonade, priced at $4.50, supports Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
For those who prefer to enjoy their summer drinks at home, Applebee's offers Summertime Sips To-Go at participating locations.
Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky stated: “Our All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp deal is the perfect way for our guests to eat their fill and leave with their wallets full."
The end date for the Applebee's all you can eat deal is not known yet.