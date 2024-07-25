Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth

Chick-fil-A fans are concerned about a potential change to the chain’s menu, with one question in all their minds: Did Chick-fil-A get rid of the famous waffle-cut fries?
A seemingly harmless video from a Chick-fil-A employee has internet users questioning whether the chain plans to ditch its famous fries.
So, is Chick-fil-A really getting rid of waffle cut fries?
Rest assured, Chick-fil-A does not appear to have any plans to replace its waffle-cut fries with another variety. However, it's easy to see why some might think so after watching a recent TikTok video by user Briana (@bri.daniela1), which has garnered over 2.3 million views.
In the video, Briana, dressed in a Chick-fil-A employee outfit, is seen eating fries that are not waffle-cut. The text overlay on the video reads, "Me because they took away waffle fries."
This sparked immediate concern among commenters, who questioned the accuracy of Briana's statement about Chick-fil-A discontinuing its waffle fries.
“Don’t pmo cause I don’t play abt them fries,” one user commented.
“Don’t even play like that,” said another.
Many pointed out that such a change seemed unlikely, as they had recently purchased waffle fries from the chain.
“Unt unt i had chickfila tdy and i got the waffle fries,” one commenter noted.
“I had them yesterday,” added another.
Chick-Fil-A Is NOT Taking Away The Waffle Fries
Thankfully, Briana clarified in a follow-up video that she was not serious about Chick-fil-A discontinuing its waffle fries. According to Chick-fil-A’s website, waffle fries remain the only fries offered.
Commenters on the new video expressed their relief that their beloved fries weren’t going anywhere.
“THANK YOU I WAS SO SCARED I LOVE MY WAFFLES FRIES,” one user exclaimed.
“Not you lyinngg girl u genuinely had me scared,” added another.