Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth

Panic swept across social media as a viral TikTok video hinted at Chick-fil-A discontinuing their iconic waffle fries. Fans can breathe easy, though—here’s the truth behind the frenzy.

Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Photo: X & Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A fans are concerned about a potential change to the chain’s menu, with one question in all their minds: Did Chick-fil-A get rid of the famous waffle-cut fries?

A seemingly harmless video from a Chick-fil-A employee has internet users questioning whether the chain plans to ditch its famous fries.

So, is Chick-fil-A really getting rid of waffle cut fries?

Rest assured, Chick-fil-A does not appear to have any plans to replace its waffle-cut fries with another variety. However, it's easy to see why some might think so after watching a recent TikTok video by user Briana (@bri.daniela1), which has garnered over 2.3 million views.

In the video, Briana, dressed in a Chick-fil-A employee outfit, is seen eating fries that are not waffle-cut. The text overlay on the video reads, "Me because they took away waffle fries."

Chick-Fil-A - Getty Images
Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!

BY Outlook International Desk

This sparked immediate concern among commenters, who questioned the accuracy of Briana's statement about Chick-fil-A discontinuing its waffle fries.

“Don’t pmo cause I don’t play abt them fries,” one user commented.

“Don’t even play like that,” said another.

Many pointed out that such a change seemed unlikely, as they had recently purchased waffle fries from the chain.

“Unt unt i had chickfila tdy and i got the waffle fries,” one commenter noted.

“I had them yesterday,” added another.

Representative image - Pinterest
Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant

BY Outlook International Desk

Chick-Fil-A Is NOT Taking Away The Waffle Fries

Thankfully, Briana clarified in a follow-up video that she was not serious about Chick-fil-A discontinuing its waffle fries. According to Chick-fil-A’s website, waffle fries remain the only fries offered.

Commenters on the new video expressed their relief that their beloved fries weren’t going anywhere.

“THANK YOU I WAS SO SCARED I LOVE MY WAFFLES FRIES,” one user exclaimed.

“Not you lyinngg girl u genuinely had me scared,” added another.

Claims of Keenan Clarke replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang are FALSE. - @AgentedeMarvel_/ X
Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

