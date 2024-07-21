United States

Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant

Chick-fil-A has lost the crown of America's No. 1 fast food restaurant after a decade of dominance. Mexican chain Del Taco has replaced the chicken sandwich food chain and is ranked no. 1.

Chick-fil-A, known for its "Eat Mor Chikin" slogan and chicken sandwiches, has been dethroned as America's No. 1 fast food restaurant after nearly a decade at the top.

According to USA Today’s annual reader-ranked survey, Chick-fil-A has dropped to the third spot, following a March announcement that supply chain issues would force the chain to shift away from antibiotic-free chicken.

This year, Mexican chain Del Taco claimed the title of the best fast food chain of 2024, while KFC secured second place. Del Taco also surprised many by winning the No. 1 spot for best fast food fries with its crinkle cut fries.

“This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries,” USA Today noted. “In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu.”

Chick-fil-A finished seventh on the list of best fast-food chicken, while Filipino chain Jollibee, which has 100 stores in North America, took the top spot.

