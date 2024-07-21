United States

Burger King Introduces Spicy 'Fiery Menu' With Five New Items

Burger King has introduced its new "Fiery Menu," featuring five spicy items available for a limited time.

Burger King
The menu includes varying spice levels, from the mild "Fiery Strawberry & Sprite" to the extra-hot "Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich."
info_icon

Burger King has set tongues wagging with its latest lineup, the "Fiery Menu," which debuted on July 18 for a limited time. This new menu features a spicy twist on some of their classic favourites, designed to satisfy adventurous taste buds.

Each of the five new offerings on the "Fiery Menu" comes with its own "Spice Level," ranging from mild to extra hot. Starting at the lowest heat, the "Fiery Strawberry & Sprite" is a unique creation, blending Sprite with a fiery strawberry puree, earning a "Spice Level 1" rating. It is described by the company as "Sprite taken up a notch with a Fiery strawberry puree."

Adding a cheesy kick, Burger King introduces "Fiery Mozzarella Fries," which are shaped like fries but filled with gooey mozzarella cheese and peppers. These fries, labelled as "Spice Level 2," feature a fiery Calabrian pepper breading. They are sold in packs of four, eight, and twelve.

For chicken lovers, the "Fiery Chicken Fries" are marinated in a spicy seasoning and coated in a savoury garlic and pepper breading. This item is the fourth-spiciest on the menu and also comes in packs of four, eight, and twelve.

The star sandwiches of the "Fiery Menu" include the "Fiery Bacon Whopper," a flame-grilled beef patty topped with crispy Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, and a creamy Fiery sauce on a sesame seed bun, classified as "Spice Level 3." The spiciest option is the "Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich," featuring a crispy chicken breast glazed with a fiery sauce and topped with Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce, and creamy Fiery sauce on a toasted bun.

In a statement, Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America, highlighted the menu's diverse spice levels, aiming to cater to all spice preferences. "We know that our Guests crave spice packed full of flavour when they come to BK, but spice looks different for everybody," O'Toole explained.

Burger King - null
Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs UAE Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Lose Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Early On In Dambulla
  2. India Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup T20: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Bangladesh Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies Frustrate England With Lead But Hosts Overturn Deficit - In Pics
Football News
  1. England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted
  2. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  3. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  4. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
  5. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  4. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  5. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Bangladesh SC Orders To Reduce Job Quota After Massive Protests; 14-Year-Old Nipah Patient Dies In Kerala
  2. From Dy LS Speaker’s Post To Special Status For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Here Is What Transpired At All-party Meet | Highlights
  3. Uttarakhand: 3 People Die After Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route; 8 Others Injured
  4. Weather Wrap: Rain Fury Kills 3 Pilgrims In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath, IMD Issues ‘Red-Orange Alerts’ For Several States
  5. Odisha: Doctors Remove 77 Needles From Girl's Head; Quack Arrested For Needle Piercing
Entertainment News
  1. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  2. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  3. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  4. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Dating 'Two Successful Actors' In The Past And Being Labelled A 'Cheater': I Am Still Living With It
US News
  1. Miami International Airport On Partial Lockdown After Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times: Reports
  2. Burger King Introduces Spicy 'Fiery Menu' With Five New Items
  3. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  4. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  5. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
World News
  1. Bangladesh Supreme Court Orders To Reduce Job Quotas After Massive Anti-Quota Protests
  2. Miami International Airport On Partial Lockdown After Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times: Reports
  3. Burger King Introduces Spicy 'Fiery Menu' With Five New Items
  4. The End Is Nigh 
  5. 3 Killed, 87 Injured After Israel Attacks Yemen’s Hodeida Under Houthis
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate