Burger King Introduces Spicy 'Fiery Menu' With Five New Items

Burger King has set tongues wagging with its latest lineup, the "Fiery Menu," which debuted on July 18 for a limited time. This new menu features a spicy twist on some of their classic favourites, designed to satisfy adventurous taste buds.
Each of the five new offerings on the "Fiery Menu" comes with its own "Spice Level," ranging from mild to extra hot. Starting at the lowest heat, the "Fiery Strawberry & Sprite" is a unique creation, blending Sprite with a fiery strawberry puree, earning a "Spice Level 1" rating. It is described by the company as "Sprite taken up a notch with a Fiery strawberry puree."
Adding a cheesy kick, Burger King introduces "Fiery Mozzarella Fries," which are shaped like fries but filled with gooey mozzarella cheese and peppers. These fries, labelled as "Spice Level 2," feature a fiery Calabrian pepper breading. They are sold in packs of four, eight, and twelve.
For chicken lovers, the "Fiery Chicken Fries" are marinated in a spicy seasoning and coated in a savoury garlic and pepper breading. This item is the fourth-spiciest on the menu and also comes in packs of four, eight, and twelve.
The star sandwiches of the "Fiery Menu" include the "Fiery Bacon Whopper," a flame-grilled beef patty topped with crispy Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, and a creamy Fiery sauce on a sesame seed bun, classified as "Spice Level 3." The spiciest option is the "Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich," featuring a crispy chicken breast glazed with a fiery sauce and topped with Fiery-seasoned bacon, pepper jack cheese, juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce, and creamy Fiery sauce on a toasted bun.
In a statement, Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America, highlighted the menu's diverse spice levels, aiming to cater to all spice preferences. "We know that our Guests crave spice packed full of flavour when they come to BK, but spice looks different for everybody," O'Toole explained.