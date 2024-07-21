Burger King Introduces Spicy 'Fiery Menu' With Five New Items

Each of the five new offerings on the "Fiery Menu" comes with its own "Spice Level," ranging from mild to extra hot. Starting at the lowest heat, the "Fiery Strawberry & Sprite" is a unique creation, blending Sprite with a fiery strawberry puree, earning a "Spice Level 1" rating. It is described by the company as "Sprite taken up a notch with a Fiery strawberry puree."