Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International, is set to launch a new $5 meal deal, according to a company spokesperson on Thursday. This announcement comes as its rival, McDonald's, also plans to introduce a similar meal deal.
“We are bringing back our $5 ‘Your Way Meal’ as agreed upon with our franchisees back in April,” the spokesperson said.
US fast-food chains are currently competing to attract more customers. The rising cost of living has made people eat more meals at home, leading companies to focus on offering better promotions and deals.
Bloomberg News first reported the details of Burger King’s $5 meal deal. The report mentioned that Burger King’s deal would include a choice of one of three sandwiches, along with nuggets, fries, and a drink. Burger King plans to run this offer for several months, while McDonald’s similar promotion will last about four weeks.
Besides the $5 "Your Way Meal," Burger King is testing two other value deals that might be ready in the second half of the year.
Earlier in May, McDonald’s US franchises were considering launching a $5 meal deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Other burger chains are also stepping up their promotions. Wendy’s announced a $3 breakfast meal deal earlier this week.
McDonald’s missed profit estimates for the first time in two years in its latest quarter. The company said consumers have become more careful with their spending. On the other hand, Restaurant Brands, Burger King's parent company, exceeded Wall Street expectations due to increased demand at its Burger King outlets.