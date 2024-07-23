United States

Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!

Chick-fil-A is offering free food through their limited-time Code Moo game, accessible via the Chick-fil-A app or PlayCodeMoo.com. Race through fun missions each week until August 17 and grab your rewards while supplies last!

Starting Monday, you have the chance to win free food from Chick-fil-A by participating in their limited-time Code Moo game. Available through the Chick-fil-A app, this game lets you race for weekly food rewards until August 17, while supplies last.

Here’s how it works: Beginning Monday, July 22, you can access Code Moo via the Chick-fil-A app, downloadable from the App Store and Google Play, or by visiting PlayCodeMoo.com on a mobile device. In the game, players choose a cow and race through a course, dodging obstacles, collecting power-ups, and painting over burger-themed billboards.

Players can earn a Chick-fil-A reward each week upon completing the racing mission, with new missions launching every Monday.

According to Chick-fil-A, food rewards are available while supplies last and are limited to the first 2 million participants per week.

