Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!

Starting Monday, you have the chance to win free food from Chick-fil-A by participating in their limited-time Code Moo game. Available through the Chick-fil-A app, this game lets you race for weekly food rewards until August 17, while supplies last.
Here’s how it works: Beginning Monday, July 22, you can access Code Moo via the Chick-fil-A app, downloadable from the App Store and Google Play, or by visiting PlayCodeMoo.com on a mobile device. In the game, players choose a cow and race through a course, dodging obstacles, collecting power-ups, and painting over burger-themed billboards.
Players can earn a Chick-fil-A reward each week upon completing the racing mission, with new missions launching every Monday.
According to Chick-fil-A, food rewards are available while supplies last and are limited to the first 2 million participants per week.