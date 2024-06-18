United States

Watch: Kanye West Surprises Fans With Wangmania Wrestling Event Appearance In Tokyo, Japan

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the Wangmania wrestling event in Tokyo, Japan, where he performed alongside Ty Dolla $ign, adding a musical twist to the fusion of wrestling and fashion curated by designer Alexander Wang.

Kanye West at the Wangmania wrestling event in Tokyo, Japan Photo: X
Kanye West made a surprise appearance and performance at the Wangmania wrestling event in Tokyo, Japan today. The event, curated by designer Alexander Wang, uniquely combined wrestling with fashion and musical performances.

Kanye West appeared alongside Ty Dolla $ign, delivering a performance of their song ‘TALKING’ inside the ring at the event. The main attraction featured Mizuki & Nao Kakuta facing off against Miyu Yamashita & Yuki Kamifuku in tag team action.

BY Outlook International Desk

In recent years, several renowned musicians, such as Bad Bunny in WWE and Action Bronson in AEW, have ventured into the wrestling ring.

It remains uncertain whether Kanye will make his debut in the wrestling ring. Given his unpredictable career path, it's wise not to rule out any future plans.

In the meantime, the musician and entertainer, formerly associated with Kim Kardashian, will continue to garner attention in the realms of music and entertainment, making headlines both positively and controversially.

