Kanye West Named Suspect In Battery Case After Allegedly Defending Wife Bianca Censori In Los Angeles Incident

Kanye West finds himself embroiled in controversy once again as he becomes a suspect in a battery case after allegedly defending his wife, Bianca Censori, in an incident in Los Angeles.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Disneyland Photo: TikTok
A battery case in Los Angeles has reportedly identified Kanye West as a suspect. Allegedly, he punched a man who had grabbed his wife, Bianca Censori.

According to sources from the police speaking to TMZ, the incident occurred on Tuesday in Los Angeles. West and Censori reportedly left the scene after the alleged physical altercation.

Police are investigating the allegations and have stated their intention to reach out to West and his wife. A representative of the rapper claimed that the man whom West allegedly punched had "physically assaulted" Censori.

The representative elaborated to TMZ, stating, “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses.”

“She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

According to Fox 11, the alleged incident occurred at the renowned Chateau Marmont Hotel on Sunset Boulevard.

This isn't the first time the artist behind "The Life of Pablo" has faced battery charges. In January 2022, he was sued for assault, battery, and negligence after reportedly punching an autograph seeker named Justin Poplawski. Poplawski claimed he was waiting outside a hotel for West's signature when the rapper allegedly threatened him, as per court documents obtained by TMZ.

Allegedly, West, 46, reportedly threatened the autograph seeker, stating he would "make a f—ing example" of him while mentioning his divorce from Kim Kardashian, before physically assaulting him.

Poplawski, who claimed to have previously obtained West's signature without incident, alleged that the fashion designer then struck him and questioned, "So do you want to get attacked for real?"

The rapper purportedly continued to hit him multiple times, causing severe injuries, after the autograph dealer requested an apology for the initial blow.

The incident from 2022 underwent an initial investigation, but the rapper was not charged after the LA City Attorney’s Office determined there was "no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

West and Censori were observed enjoying a date at Disneyland in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the alleged battery occurred. Censori was spotted walking around the amusement park nearly barefoot, choosing to wear bandages instead of shoes. The 29-year-old Australian model complemented her outfit with a beige bodysuit and a tan cloth draped over it.

The couple has been married since December 2022.

