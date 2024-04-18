Charli XCX And Troye Sivan Announce 'Sweat' Tour: Electrifying Raves Hit Madison Square Garden And Beyond Across USA, See Dates Here

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have announced their "Sweat" tour, where they plan to transform renowned venues into lively raves. The tour will include a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Pop innovators Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, known for their collaborative hits "1999" and "2099," will co-headline the "Sweat" tour with Shygirl as the opening act for all dates. In a press release, the tour was described as “not only a celebration of their individual successes, but it is also a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry. Fans can expect an electrifying show filled with exhilarating performances, stunning visuals, and infectious beats.” While a new collaboration between the artists has yet to be announced, the tour is likely to fuel speculation about the possibility of a new XCX-Sivan track in the works.
Presented by Live Nation, the 21-city tour will commence on September 14th at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and conclude on October 23rd at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. This tour represents the largest venues Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have performed at to date.
Charli XCX's sixth studio album, titled "Brat," is set to be released on June 7th, and she has also announced a U.K. arena tour. Troye Sivan's 2023 album, "Something to Give Each Other," received critical acclaim, with its lead single "Rush" garnering two Grammy nominations.
Presale tickets for the "Sweat" tour will be available starting April 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets releasing on April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Advance presale registration is currently open on sweat-tour.com.
See the full tour dates below.
Charli XCX And Troye Sivan 'Sweat' Tour Dates
Sept. 14 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
Sept.16 – Laval, Quebec – Place Bell
Sept. 18 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 20 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena
Sept. 23 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 25 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 26 – Baltimore, Md. – CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 28 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
Sept. 30 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Oct. 2 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 3 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena
Oct. 5 – Miami, Fla. – Kaseya Center
Oct. 6 – Orlando, Fla. – Kia Center
Oct. 9 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Oct. 11 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena
Oct. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Footprint Center
Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Kia Forum
Oct. 18 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena
Oct. 20 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center
Oct. 22 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center
Oct. 23 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena