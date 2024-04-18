Charli XCX And Troye Sivan Announce 'Sweat' Tour: Electrifying Raves Hit Madison Square Garden And Beyond Across USA, See Dates Here

Pop innovators Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, known for their collaborative hits "1999" and "2099," will co-headline the "Sweat" tour with Shygirl as the opening act for all dates. In a press release, the tour was described as “not only a celebration of their individual successes, but it is also a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry. Fans can expect an electrifying show filled with exhilarating performances, stunning visuals, and infectious beats.” While a new collaboration between the artists has yet to be announced, the tour is likely to fuel speculation about the possibility of a new XCX-Sivan track in the works.