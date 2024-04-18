United States

Charli XCX And Troye Sivan Announce 'Sweat' Tour: Electrifying Raves Hit Madison Square Garden And Beyond Across USA, See Dates Here

Get ready to dance your heart out as Charli XCX and Troye Sivan announce their electrifying "Sweat" tour, promising lively raves at renowned venues across the USA, including a showstopping performance at Madison Square Garden. See dates, ticket details, and more!

Advertisement

FilmMagic
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Tour Photo: FilmMagic
info_icon

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have announced their "Sweat" tour, where they plan to transform renowned venues into lively raves. The tour will include a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Pop innovators Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, known for their collaborative hits "1999" and "2099," will co-headline the "Sweat" tour with Shygirl as the opening act for all dates. In a press release, the tour was described as “not only a celebration of their individual successes, but it is also a testament to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity within the music industry. Fans can expect an electrifying show filled with exhilarating performances, stunning visuals, and infectious beats.” While a new collaboration between the artists has yet to be announced, the tour is likely to fuel speculation about the possibility of a new XCX-Sivan track in the works.

Advertisement

null - null
Future And Metro Boomin Announce 'We Trust You' Tour: Dates Across 27 Cities In North America, Tickets, And VIP Packages Revealed!

BY Outlook International Desk

Presented by Live Nation, the 21-city tour will commence on September 14th at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and conclude on October 23rd at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. This tour represents the largest venues Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have performed at to date.

Charli XCX's sixth studio album, titled "Brat," is set to be released on June 7th, and she has also announced a U.K. arena tour. Troye Sivan's 2023 album, "Something to Give Each Other," received critical acclaim, with its lead single "Rush" garnering two Grammy nominations.

Advertisement

Presale tickets for the "Sweat" tour will be available starting April 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets releasing on April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Advance presale registration is currently open on sweat-tour.com.

Megan Thee Stallion - @theestallion/ Instagram
Megan Thee Stallion Announces "Hot Girl Summer Tour" With Glorilla - Tickets On Sale Now!

BY Outlook International Desk

See the full tour dates below.

Charli XCX And Troye Sivan 'Sweat' Tour Dates

  • Sept. 14 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

  • Sept.16 – Laval, Quebec – Place Bell

  • Sept. 18 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

  • Sept. 20 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

  • Sept. 23 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

  • Sept. 25 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Wells Fargo Center

  • Sept. 26 – Baltimore, Md. – CFG Bank Arena

  • Sept. 28 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

  • Sept. 30 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

  • Oct. 2 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

  • Oct. 3 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena

  • Oct. 5 – Miami, Fla. – Kaseya Center

  • Oct. 6 – Orlando, Fla. – Kia Center

  • Oct. 9 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

  • Oct. 11 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena

  • Oct. 13 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Footprint Center

  • Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Kia Forum

  • Oct. 18 – San Diego, Calif. – Viejas Arena

  • Oct. 20 – San Francisco, Calif. – Chase Center

  • Oct. 22 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

  • Oct. 23 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Boosting Economies - Courtesy: Getty Images
Taylor Swift And Swifties Are Already Boosting The Europe Economy, Here's How

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  3. Sports World LIVE: Rafael Nadal Lose To Australia's Alex De Minaur In Round Of 32 In Barcelona Open
  4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  5. Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported