Megan Thee Stallion Announces "Hot Girl Summer Tour" With Glorilla - Tickets On Sale Now!

THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥General Public tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am your local time. Get ready hotties it’s about to be a timeeee 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Can't wait to see y'all! ☀️ #hotgirlsummertour… pic.twitter.com/XbokkbppTh