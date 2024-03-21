Megan Thee Stallion Announces "Hot Girl Summer Tour" With Glorilla - Tickets On Sale Now!

Multi-time Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is hitting the road for her highly anticipated "Hot Girl Summer Tour," marking her first-ever headlining arena tour. She'll be joined by a special guest, rising star Glorilla, for the U.S. leg.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 21st! Citi cardmembers can access an exclusive presale starting at 1 PM EST. General public sales begin on Friday, March 22, Megan announced through her social media.
The tour will span 31 cities across North America and Europe, including major markets like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Megan's hometown of Houston. The international leg kicks off on July 4 in Glasgow, Scotland, with additional shows planned in the UK, France, Germany, and Ireland.
Advertisement
This announcement comes hot on the heels of Megan's chart-topping success with "Hiss," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans can expect a fiery live performance showcasing her hits and potentially new music from her upcoming album.
Meanwhile, special guest Glorilla is also enjoying a breakout year with her viral hit "Yeah Glo!" She recently met with President Biden at the White House and received a co-sign from LeBron James, further solidifying her rising star status.
Don't miss your chance to see Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla live! Search for "Hot Girl Summer Tour" tickets or visit Megan Thee Stallion's official website for more information.
Advertisement
Hot Girl Summer World Tour Dates:
May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center*
May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*
May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena*
May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum*
June 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*
June 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*
June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*
June 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*
June 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*
June 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*
June 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*
June 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
June 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*
June 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*
Advertisement
June 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*
June 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*
July 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
July 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
July 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith
July 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
July 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
July 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
July 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
July 17 – London, UK – The O2
July 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival
Advertisement
(*Without Glorilla)