Usher Announces ‘Past Present Future’ 2024 Tour Dates Ahead Of Super Bowl- How To Get The Tickets

In anticipation of his upcoming album releasing this Friday, followed by his Super Bowl Halftime performance just two days later, Usher has maintained his momentum by announcing the "Usher: Past Present Future" tour.
After concluding his two-year "My Way: The Las Vegas Residency," the singer is gearing up for a 24-city tour, set to kick off on August 20 in Washington, DC. During this tour, he will make appearances in Brooklyn, Miami, Atlanta, and will also be the first performer at Los Angeles' Inuit Dome. The tour's grand finale will feature two nights at Chicago's United Center on October 28-29.
In the lead-up to the tour announcement, Usher has been on a remarkable streak. His ninth album, titled "Coming Home," is set to be released on February 9th and boasts guest appearances from artists like Burna Boy, Latto, H.E.R., 21 Savage, and more. Moreover, just two days after the album release, he will grace one of the world's grandest stages as the performer at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Additionally, he recently revealed that he'll be headlining alongside Janet Jackson and Backstreet Boys at the Lovers & Friends festival, scheduled for May 4th in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” said Usher of the Halftime show. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”
Advertisement
How to get Usher tour tickets
Presale tickets for fans will go on sale through Citi and Verizon starting at 10 a.m. local time on February 7th. The general sale will be open to the public on February 12th at 10 a.m. local time. Additionally, tickets will be accessible through resale platforms like Stubhub and Seatgeek.
Advertisement
Usher: Past Present Future North America Tour Dates
Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena
Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX
Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center