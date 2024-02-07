Usher Announces ‘Past Present Future’ 2024 Tour Dates Ahead Of Super Bowl- How To Get The Tickets

In the lead-up to the tour announcement, Usher has been on a remarkable streak. His ninth album, titled "Coming Home," is set to be released on February 9th and boasts guest appearances from artists like Burna Boy, Latto, H.E.R., 21 Savage, and more. Moreover, just two days after the album release, he will grace one of the world's grandest stages as the performer at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Additionally, he recently revealed that he'll be headlining alongside Janet Jackson and Backstreet Boys at the Lovers & Friends festival, scheduled for May 4th in Las Vegas.