Future And Metro Boomin Announce 'We Trust You' Tour: Dates Across 27 Cities In North America, Tickets, And VIP Packages Revealed!

Get ready for a dynamic summer as Future and Metro Boomin unveil their 'We Trust You' Tour, spanning 27 dates across North America. From Kansas City to Vancouver, experience the pulsating rhythms of hip-hop in a series of electrifying performances. Here are all the details, including dates, early access to tickets, and exclusive VIP packages.

Future and Metro Boomin are gearing up to ignite the summer, embarking on a tour to promote their pair of albums. Live Nation announced the We Trust You Tour on Tuesday, April 16, marking the start of a thrilling arena journey that commences at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 30. The lineup of opening acts and supporting artists is yet to be revealed.

Covering 27 dates across North America, Metro Boomin and Future's tour will hit major cities like Detroit, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Toronto, Las Vegas, Seattle, and more, concluding just north of the border on September 9 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Cash App Card holders can secure their tickets starting Wednesday, April 17, while the general public can grab theirs on Friday, April 19, via the Live Nation website at 10 a.m. local venue time.

For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP packages are on offer, featuring exclusive perks such as a photo opportunity in front of the stage, entry to a VIP lounge, a special VIP gift, and additional privileges. Cash App Card holders will also enjoy discounts on tour merchandise purchased directly at the venues.

Future and Metro burst onto the scene with their "We Don’t Trust You" album in March, which debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200, amassing 251,000 total album-equivalent units by the week ending March 28, according to Luminate.

The standout track "Like That," featuring Kendrick Lamar, continues its dominance, spending its third consecutive week atop the Billboard Hot 100. This fiery song not only claimed the No. 1 spot but also marks the first rap track to maintain its position for the first three weeks since Drake's "Nice for What."

Expressing his excitement, Metro took to social media with the statement, 'HIP HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL #WEDONTTRUSTYOU,' upon discovering that 'Like That' had secured his first No. 1 hit as a billed artist. Previously, he had achieved the top spot as a co-producer and co-writer on tracks like Migos’ 'Bad & Boujee' and The Weeknd’s 'Heartless.'

With the release of their latest album, "We Still Don’t Trust You," containing 25 new tracks, Future and Metro Boomin are poised to make another significant impact on the charts.

Check out the complete list of We Trust You Tour dates below.

We Trust You Tour Dates

  • July 30: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

  • July 31: Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, Minnesota

  • August 2: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • August 3: Lollapalooza, Chicago, Illinois

  • August 4: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

  • August 6: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

  • August 8: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

  • August 10: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

  • August 11: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

  • August 13: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

  • August 14: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • August 15: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

  • August 17: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

  • August 20: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

  • August 22: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

  • August 23: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

  • August 24: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

  • August 25: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • August 27: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

  • August 28: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

  • August 30: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

  • August 31: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

  • September 3: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

  • September 4: Oakland Arena, Oakland, California

  • September 6: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

  • September 7: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

  • September 9: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

