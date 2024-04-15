Salman Rushdie Talks About Censorship In America And Struggle Of Coping With Losing An Eye

Acclaimed author Salman Rushdie has raised concerns about the growing spectre of censorship in America, cautioning that the threat emanates not only from traditional conservative quarters but also from within progressive circles. Rushdie's remarks came during his first major television interview since surviving a harrowing attack at a literary festival in 2022, ahead of the publication of his latest book, "Knife," which delves into the profound impact of his near-death experience.
Speaking to Anderson Cooper on CBS's "60 Minutes," Rushdie lamented the emergence of what he termed a "growing orthodoxy" among the youth, advocating for censorship under the guise of protecting vulnerable groups. He highlighted the irony that such restrictions often harm the very minority communities they purport to defend, emphasising the perilous consequences of curtailing free speech.
Rushdie articulated, "There seems to be a kind of growing orthodoxy, particularly amongst young people, that censorship … is a good thing."
Reflecting on his own ordeal, Rushdie noted, "To support censorship in theory on behalf of vulnerable groups is a very slippery slope. It can lead to the opposite of what you want."
Rushdie's own tumultuous encounter with censorship dates back to 1989 when Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa against him for his novel "The Satanic Verses." The ensuing years saw the author living in hiding, a period punctuated by threats and violence, culminating in the brutal attack during the Chautauqua literary festival, where Rushdie was stabbed multiple times by a young man from New Jersey.
In his interview with "60 Minutes," Rushdie emphasised the importance of confronting offensive ideas rather than suppressing them, cautioning against what he termed an "offence industry" fuelled by identity politics. He remarked, "There's now a kind of offence industry. Offence has become an aspect of identity politics."
Despite the physical and emotional toll of the attack, Rushdie remains steadfast in his commitment to the power of storytelling. He expressed a desire to be remembered for his literary contributions rather than as a victim of violence, stating, "My desire to be a writer was entirely to do with the love of the power of the imagination, of imagining worlds, creating worlds for readers to inhabit and for their imaginations to engage with."
The repercussions of the assault continue to reverberate in Rushdie's life, as he grapples with the lasting effects on his health and well-being. In a candid interview with the BBC, Rushdie revealed the extent of his injuries, including damage to his liver, hands, and the loss of sight in one eye.
He further stated that his eye looked "very distended, swollen."
"It was kind of hanging out of my face, sitting on my cheek, I've said like a soft-boiled egg. And blind."
He also revealed that losing one eye "upsets me every day". He has to be extra careful when walking downstairs, crossing the street, or even pouring water into a glass. But he feels fortunate because he didn't hurt his brain. "It means I can still be me," he said.
As Rushdie prepares to release "Knife," a deeply personal exploration of his brush with mortality, he dedicates the book to those who played a role in saving his life.