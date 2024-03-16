United States

Top 10 Cities In The US To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day: From Boston's Rich Heritage To Chicago's Festive Parades

Get ready to paint the town green! As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, Celtic Titles reveals the top 10 cities across the USA where Irish heritage and festive celebrations collide in an explosion of parades, events, and authentic pub experiences.

Saihaj Kaur Madan
March 16, 2024
St Patrick's Day Photo: Pexels
info_icon

With the annual celebration of Irish culture approaching in just a few weeks, Celtic Titles has unveiled the top and best cities in the United States to commemorate St. Patrick’s Day. These cities not only hold vibrant St. Patrick’s Day parades and events but also showcase deep Irish roots and genuine Irish pub experiences.

Celtic Titles evaluated 100 major U.S. cities to determine the best St. Patrick’s Day destinations. The rankings were based on several factors, including the cities' enthusiasm for the holiday (measured by search volume for "St. Patrick’s Day parade" and "St. Patrick’s Day celebration"), the number of parades and events, Irish heritage (percentage of the population with Irish ancestry), and the abundance of Irish pubs.

According to the analysis, Boston, New York, and Chicago emerged as the top cities for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Chicago leads in the number of parades and events, with an impressive 93, followed closely by New York and Boston. Boston boasts the highest percentage of Irish heritage in its population, with 19.4%, followed by Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Meanwhile, New York leads in the number of Irish pubs listed on Yelp, followed by Chicago and Boston. New Orleans also earns recognition as a top spot for its enthusiastic celebrations.

For those less inclined to partake in St. Patrick’s Day festivities, El Paso, Corpus Christi, and Stockton are among the cities ranking lowest in St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

For further details, refer to the full report.

Best Places To Celebrate St Patrick's Day

  1. Boston, Massachusetts

  2. New York, New York

  3. Chicago, Illinois

  4. Buffalo, New York

  5. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  6. St. Louis, Missouri

  7. New Orleans, Louisiana

  8. Cleveland, Ohio

  9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  10. Denver, Colorado

