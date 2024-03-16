Top 10 Cities In The US To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day: From Boston's Rich Heritage To Chicago's Festive Parades

According to the analysis, Boston, New York, and Chicago emerged as the top cities for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Chicago leads in the number of parades and events, with an impressive 93, followed closely by New York and Boston. Boston boasts the highest percentage of Irish heritage in its population, with 19.4%, followed by Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Meanwhile, New York leads in the number of Irish pubs listed on Yelp, followed by Chicago and Boston. New Orleans also earns recognition as a top spot for its enthusiastic celebrations.