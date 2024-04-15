Coachella 2024: Justin Bieber Joins Tems & Wizkid For Surprise 'Essence' Performance |Watch

Tems, honored as Billboard’s 2024 Women in Music Breakthrough recipient, shared a powerful message with reporters before the event: “I really want to use this opportunity to say to all the women in the room, in the world, that no matter what you’re going through, you should know you’re not alone. So even when you’re sad, even when you’re angry, there’s someone that’s angry, too. So uplift everybody around you because they need that like you and somebody’s there for you,” she concluded her speech. “It’s the women that got the women, trust me.”