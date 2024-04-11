United States

Beyoncé's 6-Year-Old Daughter Rumi Breaks Sister Blue Ivy's Record With 'Cowboy Carter' Track

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's youngest daughter, Rumi, has made history in the music industry at just 6 years old, surpassing her older sister's record on the Billboard Hot 100 with her feature on Beyoncé's track "Protector" from the album "Cowboy Carter.

Advertisement

AP%20%26%20Getty%20Images
Beyonce And Her Daughters Photo: AP & Getty Images
info_icon

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Rumi, at 6 years old, has set a new record in the music industry. She became the youngest woman to feature on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing her older sister Blue Ivy, who achieved the feat at 7 years old. Rumi's vocals can be heard on Beyoncé's track "Protector" from her latest album Cowboy Carter.

In the song, Rumi asks Beyoncé, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" before Beyoncé starts singing the first verse. This milestone marks another instance of Beyoncé's daughters making waves in the music world.

John Schneider Compares Beyonce To A Dog Amid Country Music Controversy - Getty Images & Instagram
John Schneider Faces Backlash For 'Racist and Hateful' Comments Comparing Beyoncé To A Dog Amidst Country Music Controversy

BY Outlook International Desk

Advertisement

Blue Ivy had previously held the record when she featured on Beyoncé's track "Brown Skinned Girl," lending her vocals to the Lion King soundtrack at the tender age of 7.

Beyoncé, who has three children with her husband Jay-Z, has made a significant impact with her latest album.

Titled "Cowboy Carter," the album debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Notably, Beyoncé achieved the highest album sales in the first week of release compared to any other artist this year, totaling an impressive 407,000 units. Additionally, she made history as the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Advertisement

While Beyoncé's collaborators have praised her for her successful venture into the country genre with her first full-fledged effort, there has been criticism from some conservatives regarding the pop and R&B artist's crossover.

Beyonce, Dolly Parton - Instagram
Beyonce Rewrites Dolly Parton's Iconic 'Jolene' Lyrics To Deliver Cover On 'Cowboy Carter'

BY IANS

Despite this, the Grammy-winning record-breaker Beyoncé has received glowing tributes from influential figures such as Paul McCartney and Michelle Obama. Furthermore, Beyoncé can now celebrate Rumi being her second child to achieve chart success alongside her.

Beyoncé's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, still holds the record as the youngest artist to ever land on any Billboard chart. Her presence, captured through breaths and coos shortly after her birth, was featured on Jay-Z's "Glory" in 2012, which debuted at No. 63 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at the time.

Reportedly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have charted 106 and 105 times, respectively, on the Hot 100. With their two daughters achieving chart success, they join a select group of siblings, including Noah, Trace, and Miley Cyrus, as well as Jaden and Willow Smith, and the Jackson 5.

Beyonce in Gaurav Gupta Couture at New York Fashion Week - Getty Images
Beyoncé Stuns At New York Fashion Week In Gaurav Gupta's Couture

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened