Beyoncé's 6-Year-Old Daughter Rumi Breaks Sister Blue Ivy's Record With 'Cowboy Carter' Track

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Rumi, at 6 years old, has set a new record in the music industry. She became the youngest woman to feature on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing her older sister Blue Ivy, who achieved the feat at 7 years old. Rumi's vocals can be heard on Beyoncé's track "Protector" from her latest album Cowboy Carter.
In the song, Rumi asks Beyoncé, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" before Beyoncé starts singing the first verse. This milestone marks another instance of Beyoncé's daughters making waves in the music world.
Blue Ivy had previously held the record when she featured on Beyoncé's track "Brown Skinned Girl," lending her vocals to the Lion King soundtrack at the tender age of 7.
Beyoncé, who has three children with her husband Jay-Z, has made a significant impact with her latest album.
Titled "Cowboy Carter," the album debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Notably, Beyoncé achieved the highest album sales in the first week of release compared to any other artist this year, totaling an impressive 407,000 units. Additionally, she made history as the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.
While Beyoncé's collaborators have praised her for her successful venture into the country genre with her first full-fledged effort, there has been criticism from some conservatives regarding the pop and R&B artist's crossover.
Despite this, the Grammy-winning record-breaker Beyoncé has received glowing tributes from influential figures such as Paul McCartney and Michelle Obama. Furthermore, Beyoncé can now celebrate Rumi being her second child to achieve chart success alongside her.
Beyoncé's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, still holds the record as the youngest artist to ever land on any Billboard chart. Her presence, captured through breaths and coos shortly after her birth, was featured on Jay-Z's "Glory" in 2012, which debuted at No. 63 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at the time.
Reportedly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have charted 106 and 105 times, respectively, on the Hot 100. With their two daughters achieving chart success, they join a select group of siblings, including Noah, Trace, and Miley Cyrus, as well as Jaden and Willow Smith, and the Jackson 5.