Oscars 2024: Records Broken And Made At The 96th Academy Awards

Billie Eilish and Finneas made Oscar history on Sunday, March 10, by winning the Best Original Song award for their Barbie ballad "What Was I Made For?" This achievement comes two years after their win for the title song from the James Bond film "No Time to Die."

They now hold the title of youngest two-time Oscar winners in history across any category. Eilish, aged 22, and Finneas, aged 26, surpassed actress Luise Rainer, who won her second Oscar (for "The Good Earth") at the age of 28. Following closely on the leaderboard are Jodie Foster, who won her second Oscar (for "Silence of the Lambs") at 29, and Hilary Swank, who won her second Oscar (for "Million Dollar Baby") at 30.

This marks the fastest consecutive win in the Best Original Song category by any songwriter since Tim Rice achieved three wins within five years in the 1990s, collaborating with different partners each time.

Eilish and Finneas have become the first songwriting duo to win the Best Original Song award twice within a span of three years since Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman achieved this feat with "Under the Sea" from "The Little Mermaid" in 1990 and the title song from "Beauty and the Beast" in 1992.