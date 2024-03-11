Oscars 2024: Records Broken And Made At The 96th Academy Awards

The 2024 Awards Season concluded after a whirlwind three months of prominent awards ceremonies, and indeed, the 96th Academy Awards largely met expectations by delivering anticipated winners, with "Oppenheimer" dominating the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre overnight.
From Ryan Gosling's outstanding portrayal in "I'm Just Ken" to a star-studded lineup including Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, and Jessica Lange presenting the Best Actress award to Emma Stone, the ceremony was truly one of the most memorable in recent years.
Here is a list of all the records broken and made at the Oscars 2024.
1. Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy made history by becoming the first Irish-born actor to win the Best Actor award.
2. Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo now holds the record for the living actor with the most nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category without securing an Oscar win. Despite being nominated four times for his roles in "The Kids Are Alright," "Foxcatcher," "Spotlight," and "Poor Things," he has yet to win the prestigious award.
3. Justine Triet
Justine Triet made history as the first French woman to win the Best Original Screenplay award.
4. Diane Warren
Diane Warren further solidified her record for the most nominations in the Best Original Song category without a win, with a total of 15 nominations to her name.
5. Jonathan Glazer
British filmmaker, Jonathan Glazer, made history overnight with "The Zone of Interest" by becoming the first UK production to win the Oscar for Best International Feature. This achievement is attributed to the film's consistent use of non-English language throughout the production.
6. Hayao Miyazaki
"The Boy and the Heron" became only the second non-English movie ever to win the Best Animated Feature Film award, in what was perceived as a closely contested race with "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Hayao Miyazaki, the winner for "The Boy and the Heron," previously won in the same category 21 years ago for "Spirited Away," at the 2003 ceremony. Notably, Miyazaki, who was born in Japan, is the first person born outside the U.S. to win twice in this category.
7. Billie Eilish and Finneas
Billie Eilish and Finneas made Oscar history on Sunday, March 10, by winning the Best Original Song award for their Barbie ballad "What Was I Made For?" This achievement comes two years after their win for the title song from the James Bond film "No Time to Die."
They now hold the title of youngest two-time Oscar winners in history across any category. Eilish, aged 22, and Finneas, aged 26, surpassed actress Luise Rainer, who won her second Oscar (for "The Good Earth") at the age of 28. Following closely on the leaderboard are Jodie Foster, who won her second Oscar (for "Silence of the Lambs") at 29, and Hilary Swank, who won her second Oscar (for "Million Dollar Baby") at 30.
This marks the fastest consecutive win in the Best Original Song category by any songwriter since Tim Rice achieved three wins within five years in the 1990s, collaborating with different partners each time.
Eilish and Finneas have become the first songwriting duo to win the Best Original Song award twice within a span of three years since Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman achieved this feat with "Under the Sea" from "The Little Mermaid" in 1990 and the title song from "Beauty and the Beast" in 1992.
8. Ludwig Göransson
Ludwig Göransson's win for Best Original Score for "Oppenheimer" marks his second victory in this category, following his win for "Black Panther" five years prior. He joins a select group of composers or composing teams who have achieved this feat since 2000, including Howard Shore (for the second and third installments in The Lord of the Rings franchise), Gustavo Santaolalla (for "Brokeback Mountain" and "Babel"), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (for "The Social Network" and "Soul"), and Alexandre Desplat (for "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "The Shape of Water").
9. Martin Scorsese
"Killers of the Flower Moon" faced disappointment at the Oscars, being shut out despite receiving 10 nominations. This marks director Martin Scorsese's third film to go 0-10 on Oscar night, following "Gangs of New York" in 2002 and "The Irishman" in 2019.
10. Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas
Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas, along with Charles Roven, were part of the producing team that won the Best Picture Oscar for "Oppenheimer." They notably became the first married couple to win in this category since Richard D. Zanuck and Lil Fini Zanuck won for producing "Driving Miss Daisy," the 1989 winner.
Additionally, another married couple found success that night: Justine Triet and her husband, Arthur Harari, won the Best Original Screenplay award for "Anatomy of a Fall."
11. Emma Stone
Emma Stone secured her second Best Actress win for her role in "Poor Things," causing an upset over Lily Gladstone, who was considered a favorite for "Killers of the Flower Moon." She was the only one among this year's acting winners who had previously won an Oscar. Stone's previous win was seven years ago for "La La Land."
12. Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da'Vine Joy Randolph triumphed with the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in "The Holdovers," becoming the 10th Black actress to win in that category. This stands in contrast to the lead actress category, where Halle Berry's win for "Monster's Ball" remains the sole victory for a Black actress.
13. Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson achieved his first Oscar win for Best Live-Action Short Film with "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," a collaboration with Steven Rales. This victory comes after Anderson received seven previous nominations across various categories for his work on films such as "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," "Moonrise Kingdom," "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (with three nominations), and "Isle of Dogs." However, Anderson was notably absent on the night he won his first Oscar.
14. Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. achieved a significant milestone as well, earning his first Academy Award for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss. This win marks his first Oscar despite receiving his first nomination for acting back in 1993 for his role in "Chaplin."
15. Thelma Schoonmaker
Thelma Schoonmaker missed the opportunity to make history as the first editor to win four Best Editing awards, losing out to Jennifer Lane from "Oppenheimer."
16. Who holds the record for the most Oscars ever?
The individual with the most Oscars in history is none other than Walt Disney, who amassed a total of 26 Oscars, with 22 being competitive awards and four being honorary. Disney's final win came posthumously in 1969 for his contributions to the animated short film "Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day."
17. Which movie star holds the record for the most Oscar wins?
Audrey Hepburn holds that record for the most Oscar wins, having secured four Oscars throughout her illustrious acting career.
After Audrey Hepburn, several notable actors have won three Oscars each for their acting performances. These include Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson, Ingrid Bergman, Frances McDormand, and Meryl Streep.
18. Which film has won the most Oscars ever?
Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997), and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) are all equally tied for the film that holds the record for the most Oscars won. Each of these films received 11 Oscars.
19. How many Oscars did Oppenheimer get?
Despite being nominated for an impressive 13 Oscars, Oppenheimer fell short of breaking the record for the most Oscars won by a film. It managed to secure seven wins out of its 13 nominations at the 2024 Oscars.