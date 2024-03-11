Oscars 2024 Live Updates: 'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Cinematography

Best Live Action Short Film
Ramy Youssef and Issa Rae, keeping it short, present and accept the award on behalf of Wes Anderson and Steven Rales for 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.'
Best Cinematography
Zendaya, looking stunning as ever, presents the award to Hoyte van Hoytema for his marvellous work in 'Oppenheimer.'
Advertisement
Best Documentary Feature Film
America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon presented yet another award. Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, and Raney Aronson-Rath bagged the prestigious award for '20 Days in Mariupol.' Interestingly, this is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history.
Best Documentary Short Film
America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon present the award to Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers for 'The Last Repair Shop.'
Advertisement
3rd Brilliant Musical Performance of the Night
Jon Batiste gracefully sits by the piano and performs 'It Never Went Away' from five-time nominee film 'American Symphony.'
Advertisement
Best Film Editing
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito took a minute to stay back and present the award to first-time nominee Jennifer Lame for 'Oppenheimer.'
Advertisement
Best Visual Effects
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, hating on Batman, present the award to Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima for their splendid work on 'Godzilla Minus One.'
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Ke Huy Quan, Tim Robbins, Sam Rockwell, Christoph Waltz took the stage to announce each nominee. Robert Downey Jr. wins his first-ever Oscar for his role in 'Oppenheimer,' and delivers a hilarious speech. Notably, this is the movie's first win for the night.
A Tribute
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling, also addressing the Barbenheimer phenomenon, paid tribute to all the stunt performers in the history of cinema.
2nd Musical Performance
Scott George and The Osage Singers stunningly perform 'Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)' from 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' leaving Lily Gladstone in tears.
Best International Feature Film
Dwayne Johnson and Bad Bunny present the award to Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest.' This was United Kingdom's third win in the category.
A Special Appearance by...
Messi, from 'Anatomy of a Fall' did really make it!
Best Costume Design
John Cena (naked), emphasizing on the importance of clothes, presents the award to first-time nominee Holly Waddington for her impeccable fashion taste in 'Poor Things.'
Best Production Design
Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara are still here. They present the award to James Price and Shona Heath for their work on the production design and Zsuzsa Mihalek for the set decoration on 'Poor Things.'
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara present the award to Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston for their outstanding work in 'Poor Things.'
1st Musical Performance of the Night
Billie Eilish with her spectacular vocals and Finneas O'Connell on the piano performed 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie.' Garnering tears from the audiences, the performance met with a standing ovation and cheers.
Best Adapted Screenplay
Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer stayed back to present the award to Cord Jefferson for 'American Fiction.' The film is based on the novel 'Erasure' by Percival Everett.
Best Original Screenplay
Best friends Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer grace the stage to present the award to Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for 'Anatomy of a Fall.'
Best Animated Feature
Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy stayed back to present and accept the award on behalf of Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki for 'The Boy and the Heron.'
Best Animated Short Film
Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy present the award to Dave Mullins and Brad Booker for 'War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko'
Best Supporting Actress
Jaime Lee Curtis, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o, Mary Steenburgen took the stage to announce each nominee. Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins her first-ever Oscar for 'The Holdovers' and gives an emotional speech.
96th Oscars live updates: Jimmy Kimmel takes over
And tonight's host Jimmy Kimmel is welcomed with a partial standing-ovation. Addressing the 'Barbie' snubs and addressing the cast of the other Best Picture nominations, Kimmel, who is back to host the Oscars for the fourth time, has gathered laughter all around the room.
Issa Rae looks gorgeous!
Issa Rae is tired for all her co-stars who have been sweeping the award season.
More and More Celebrities make a Dazzling Entrance
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, 'Oppenhomies' Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy, Ramy Youssef, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Laura Karpman, and Mark Ruffalo. Ariana Grande has a fangirl moment with her 'Wicked' co-star Michelle Yeoh.
2024 Oscars live updates: Ryan Gosling brings with him Kenergy
Nominee and performer for the night, Ryan Gosling brought with him his sister Mandi Gosling.
More A-Listers descend the Red Carpet in Style
Simu Liu isn't tired of pink, if anything, wants more of it. Brittany Snow, Celine Song, Teo Yoo, Justine Triet, Bradley Cooper also graced the carpet.
Emma Stone stuns!
Best Actress nominee Emma Stone has graced the big night with her presence, looking stunning as ever!
Academy Awards 2024 live updates: Stars have started to descend
Stars have started to make their way to the red carpet. Billie Eilish and Finneas walked the carpet together, Jeffrey Wright, first-time America Ferrera, Kirsten Dunst, Anya Taylor-Joy, Danielle Brooks, Paul Giamatti also made their way to attend the big night.
Vanessa Hudgens has a Surprise in Store
One of the red carpet hosts for the evening is pregnant! Vanessa Hudgens, the first of many stars to arrive, shows off her baby bump for the first-time ever.
Oscars 2024 live updates: Protest Outside the Venue
As celebrities started making their way to grace the red carpet, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters, expressing their discontent over the Israel-Gaza conflict, raised their voices and disrupted traffic in the vicinity of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
It's D-Day! The biggest night in the film industry is set to take place in a couple of moments. After many prominent award ceremonies took place the past few months building up to this day, the Academy Awards are finally here.
But before we delve into the live updates, here's what you should know about the 96th edition of the Awards, more popularly known as the Oscars.
Where and When to watch the 96th Oscars? Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the ceremony will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 11, 2024 IST. For Indian audiences, live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV will also have access to the broadcast. The show will kick off at 4:00 AM IST.
Hosting? While the red carpet show will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianna Hough, the main ceremony will see Jimmy Kimmel take over the hosting duties for the fourth time.
Presenters at the Academy Awards 2024? The prestigious awards would be handed out by some nominees themselves, with many of last year’s winners. The lineup includes: Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, Forest Whitaker, Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.
Performers gracing the Dolby Theatre? All of the nominated artists under the Best Original Song category are set to set the stage on fire with their magical performances: Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling & Mark Ronson.
Nominations of the 2024 Oscars? At the gala, the AMPAS will award the Oscars in 23 categories, recognizing films released in 2023. The nominations, unveiled on January 23, 2024, saw 'Oppenheimer' in the lead with 13 nominations, closely followed by 'Poor Things' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively.