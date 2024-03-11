Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant! Expecting First Child With Cole Tucker, Actress Debuts Baby Bump On The Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant! Known for her role in "High School Musical," Vanessa Hudgens officially announced her first-time motherhood as she walked with her baby bump on the Oscars 2024 red carpet.
Hudgens made her baby bump debut in a stylish long-sleeved black dress, with her hair elegantly half-pulled back, as she blew kisses to the photographers on the red carpet. Along with her radiant presence, the singer and actor adorned herself with sparkling diamond accessories, including a captivating necklace, rings, and earrings.
While posing for photos and conducting interviews on the carpet, the soon-to-be mother gently cradled her bump with her hands, smiling warmly as she received congratulations from well-wishers.
This will be Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, baseball player Cole Tucker's first child together.
Hudgens and Tucker tied the knot in December 2023 in an intimate jungle-themed ceremony held in Tulum, Mexico, following approximately three years of dating.
The star of "Spring Breakers" is the co-host to the Academy's official pre-show alongside Julianne Hough.
On Wednesday, Hudgens addressed previous pregnancy rumors that initially surfaced in October. “I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful,” she stated during the March 6 episode of the She Pivots podcast. “I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.'”
She denounced the remarks as "so rude," emphasizing, “I’m sorry I don’t wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body.”
Hudgens emphasized the importance of being "more mindful" regarding pregnancy speculation, stating, "Don’t make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies.”