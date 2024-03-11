Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant! Expecting First Child With Cole Tucker, Actress Debuts Baby Bump On The Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant! Known for her role in "High School Musical," Vanessa Hudgens officially announced her first-time motherhood as she walked with her baby bump on the Oscars 2024 red carpet.

Hudgens made her baby bump debut in a stylish long-sleeved black dress, with her hair elegantly half-pulled back, as she blew kisses to the photographers on the red carpet. Along with her radiant presence, the singer and actor adorned herself with sparkling diamond accessories, including a captivating necklace, rings, and earrings.