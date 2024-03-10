Art & Entertainment

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Poor Things', Five Nominated Films That Have Been Inspired From Books

From 'Oppenheimer' to 'Poor Things', here are five Oscar-nominated films that have been inspired by books.

Snigdha Nalini
Snigdha Nalini
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' Photo: X
info_icon

Books have always inspired movies. It’s no surprise, then, that filmmakers often dive into the world of literature to pick up their next story. Throughout the years, we have witnessed multiple books that have been turned into iconic and critically acclaimed films. This year, at the Oscars 2024, ten films have been nominated for the Best Picture.

Ahead of the prestigious event, let’s take a look at the five Oscar-nominated films that have been inspired by books.

1. 'Oppenheimer’

Cillian Murphy in the film 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy in the film 'Oppenheimer' Photo: X
info_icon

Written by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, this Christopher Nolan directorial is based on ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of Robert J. Oppenheimer.’ The book inspired the screenplay of the film, and it follows the life of Oppenheimer from his childhood to when he built the atomic bomb.

Advertisement

2. 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' 

A still from 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'
A still from 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Photo: X
info_icon

Based on David Grann’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI’, this Martin Scorsese film was inspired by this book. The book explores a series of murders that happened to the members of the Osage Nation, including family members of a woman named Mollie Burkhart.

3. 'The Zone Of Interest'

Still from the film 'The Zone Of Interest'
Still from the film 'The Zone Of Interest' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Jonathan Glazer adapted Martin Amis’ book for this movie. The book tells the story of SS commandant Rudolf Höss who lives with his family next to the Auschwitz camp. The book juxtaposes their domestic life with the horrors faced by the people in the World War II camp.

Advertisement

4. 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone in 'Poor Things'
Emma Stone in 'Poor Things' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Tony McNamara adapted ‘Poor Things’ which was written by Scottish author - Alasdair Gray. The book is also a satire of Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein.’ But unlike the monster in Shelley’s book, here you have a woman who is telling her own story. The book won the Guardian Prize for Fiction and the Whitbread Award.

Advertisement

5. 'American Fiction'

A still from 'American Fiction'
A still from 'American Fiction' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Percival Everett wrote ‘Erasure’ in 2001. The book revolves around Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, a Black author whose novels are largely ignored. He decides to write under a pseudonym and starts writing satirical pieces on the experiences of Black people. The book becomes a hit. This story has been adapted by Cord Jefferson for ‘American Fiction.’

'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Oppenheinmer' - IMDb
2024 Oscar Nominations Full List: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Oppenheimer' Rule The Nods

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement