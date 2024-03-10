Following its release in July, ‘Oppenheimer’ has grown to become one of the most commercially successful films in the last year. This Christopher Nolan directorial has reportedly earned $72 million (Rs 595 crore). According to a report by Forbes, this Cillian Murphy starrer has made $957 million (Rs 8000 crore) at the box office.
As reported by Forbes, ‘Oppenheimer’ actually earned a gross total of $85 million for the film. However, after deducting the fees of the agents and the lawyers, the figure comes to around $72 million. Universal Studios agreed to give Christopher Nolan “15 percent of first-dollar gross.” This earning means that Nolan got a share of every dollar that the movie earned before the studio deducted its costs. While the filmmaker had asked for a 20 percent share, the deal was settled on 15 percent. The remaining five percent went to the producer and Nolan’s wife, Emma Thomas.
Earlier, Indiewire had reported that Nolan left no stone unturned in keeping the budget of the film under $100 million. He reduced his directing, writing, and producing fees so that he could make more from the movie’s earnings. The filmmaker’s earnings also include what he would earn from home video sales and streaming licensing. ‘Oppenheimer’ is Nolan’s first film with Universal after he cut ties with Warner Bros. He parted ways after Warner Bros decided to release every film on its list in theatres and also on streaming alongside.
All eyes are currently on ‘Oppenheimer.’ The movie has been nominated in 13 categories at the Oscars 2024. Christopher Nolan is nominated in three categories for the film.