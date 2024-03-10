As reported by Forbes, ‘Oppenheimer’ actually earned a gross total of $85 million for the film. However, after deducting the fees of the agents and the lawyers, the figure comes to around $72 million. Universal Studios agreed to give Christopher Nolan “15 percent of first-dollar gross.” This earning means that Nolan got a share of every dollar that the movie earned before the studio deducted its costs. While the filmmaker had asked for a 20 percent share, the deal was settled on 15 percent. The remaining five percent went to the producer and Nolan’s wife, Emma Thomas.