Cillian Murphy Reveals What The 'Oppenheimer' Cast Did After Walking Out Of A Premiere During SAG-AFTRA Strike

In a recent interview, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt revealed what the cast of 'Oppenheimer' did after walking out of a premiere of the film during the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Read here to find out.

Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 25, 2024

Cast of 'Oppenheimer' Photo: Instagram
Director Christopher Nolan’s historical drama, ‘Oppenheimer’ has been making waves at the recent award shows this season. The epic biographical thriller film that stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh in important roles has proved to be one of the biggest releases last year. In a recent interview, the cast revealed what they did after they walked out of a premiere at the start of the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. recently appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’. Speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel, they reflected on the walkout they staged at the premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ during the actors’ strike. Murphy revealed that they left the theatre and went to a local bar where they had a great time.

Speaking to Kimmel, Murphy said, “In true Irish fashion, I went to the bar straight away.” Blunt added to Murphy’s statement, and she said, “We went to the bar in solidarity. A few of us went. Even this one (points at Robert Downey Jr.) went. We stayed till 4 AM.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike ran from July 14 to November 9. When the film was released in July, it faced some difficulties because of the strikes. During the strikes, the actors cannot work on union productions, and they cannot promote films. The premiere of the film saw Murphy, Blunt, Downey Jr., and others walk out. However, despite the three-hour runtime, the movie earned big bucks at the global box office. It earned more than $953 million globally.

Based on the life and career of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer – the father of the atomic bomb, ‘Oppenheimer’ swept three awards at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024.

