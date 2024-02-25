The SAG-AFTRA strike ran from July 14 to November 9. When the film was released in July, it faced some difficulties because of the strikes. During the strikes, the actors cannot work on union productions, and they cannot promote films. The premiere of the film saw Murphy, Blunt, Downey Jr., and others walk out. However, despite the three-hour runtime, the movie earned big bucks at the global box office. It earned more than $953 million globally.