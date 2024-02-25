Art & Entertainment

30th SAG Awards Full Winners List: 'The Bear' And 'Oppenheimer' Deadlock At Three Wins

Check out the entire list of winners of the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
February 25, 2024

'Oppenheimer', 'The Bear' Photo: IMDb
The 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Award took place on February 25 IST at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. The awards aimed to recognize outstanding accomplishments in film and television performances from the year 2023.

With many presenters, Idris Elba kickstarted the show, which was streamed live on Netflix. The red carpet saw many celebs in their best attires at 5:30 AM IST. The award ceremony started off at 6:30 AM IST and went on for about two hours.

The nominations were announced back in January 10. The list was led by 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' at four each, with 'Succession' at five nods. Out of these three, 'Barbie' bagged none, 'Oppenheimer' clinched three with 'Succession' taking home one award.

'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' tied at three accolades each. Here's the entire list of winners.

Film:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy – 'Oppenheimer'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Lily Gladstone – 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr. – 'Oppenheimer'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – 'The Holdovers'

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: 'Oppenheimer'

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

Television:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Steven Yeun – 'Beef'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Ali Wong – 'Beef'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki – 'The Crown'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – 'The Bear'

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri – 'The Bear'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: 'Succession'

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: 'The Bear'

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: 'The Last of Us'

SAG Life Achievement Award: Barbra Streisand 

Congratulations to all the winners!

