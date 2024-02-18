At the 96th Oscar Nominees Luncheon in California, during a group interview with PEOPLE, Blunt told Murphy, “There is a reverence that you are so deserving of. And you are, like, the quietest conductor of this whole thing. You don’t mean to be — it’s not in your nature to want to lead — but I think that there’s something just captivating about you, whether you like it or not, that people are spellbound by.”