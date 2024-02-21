Irish actor Cillian Murphy made a recent appearance on CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’ during his ‘Oppenheimer’ awards campaign tour. During the interview, he revealed to the world his copy of the script, penned and directed by Christopher Nolan. Staying true to Nolan’s distinctive style, the screenplay is presented on red paper with black ink, so as to make it not suitable for photocopying.
As seen on the front page of the script, there’s a heartfelt note hand-written by Nolan for Murphy. It reads: “Dearest Cillian. Finally, a chance to see you lead… Love, Chris.”
Advertisement
Check it out here:
Advertisement
The iconic duo has worked on six movies together over nearly two decades now. They have showcased their remarkable talents in three ‘Batman’ films, ‘Inception,’ ‘Dunkirk’ and the sixth one being ‘Oppenheimer.’ However, it was only with the latter film that Murphy had the opportunity to take on the lead role in a feature directed by Nolan.
Advertisement
Even last summer, before the war biopic film hit the silver screens, the renowned actor had told Associated Press that he “was desperate” to lead a film helmed by Nolan. “I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part,” Murphy said, adding, “But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him.”
Advertisement
Murphy also revealed how he got offered to play the iconic figure; it was a cold-call offer from Nolan. “He’s so understated and self-deprecating and, in his very English manner, just said, ‘Listen, I’ve written this script, it’s about Oppenheimer. I’d like you to be my Oppenheimer,’” Murphy said.
Watch the full interview below.
As for the film, it has grossed more than $950 million at box office collections worldwide and has also become the highest-grossing biographical movie in history. With the Award season also fully going on in swing, the movie has bagged accolades at each of them, with Cillian Murphy clinching Best Actor at both Golden Globes and BAFTAs. The film has also been nominated for 13 categories at the 2024 Academy Awards.