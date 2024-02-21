Even last summer, before the war biopic film hit the silver screens, the renowned actor had told Associated Press that he “was desperate” to lead a film helmed by Nolan. “I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I’m available and you want me to be in a movie, I’m there. I don’t really care about the size of the part,” Murphy said, adding, “But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him.”