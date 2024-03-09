'Poor Things' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Emma Stone Gives The Performance Of A Lifetime In This Oscar-Nomination

Robbie Ryan’s brilliant cinematography is a breath-taking display of varied textures and a blend of sharp hues, contributing to the grand make-believe world showcased in the film, which, at times, feels surreal. The use of grainy black and white to depict Bella’s life at home and the transition to vivid colours as she explores the world, mirroring her own growth, is captivating. Not many films use this approach, so it was fresh to see this format. Additionally, the use of fish-eye lenses and peepholes create a sense of imbalance, adding to the already distorted world. However, while the editing, done by Yorgos Mavropsaridis, was seamless and the shot changes were well-executed, certain scenes in the latter half of the film could have been trimmed down. Specifically, the scenes involving the brothels in Paris felt exaggerated. I mean, at one point, I was really thinking, ‘We get it; Emma Stone is unafraid of being naked in front of the cameras.’