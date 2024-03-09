'Poor Things' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Emma Stone Gives The Performance Of A Lifetime In This Oscar-Nomination

Ahead of the 96th Oscars, there’s considerable buzz around ‘Poor Things’ which has been nominated across 11 categories, including Best Picture. Now with the movie available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, it’s impossible not to delve into it. So, here’s what the Emma Stone-starrer is all about.
‘Poor Things’: Story
The narrative of ‘Poor Things’ unfolds in Victorian London as medical student Max McCandles (Ramy Youssef) becomes the assistant to the eccentric surgeon Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Max finds himself enamored with Bella (Emma Stone), a young woman who now has the mind of a child, and whose life was restored through a brain transplant orchestrated by Godwin. Despite accepting Max’s proposal, Bella’s intellectual growth accelerates swiftly, sparking her curiosity about the world beyond the confines of her home. Eventually, she elopes with the debauched lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), embarking on a whirlwind adventure across European countries. She slowly learns about the real world and how unpleasant it can be, embarking on a profound journey of self-discovery and independence, eventually unraveling the truths of her own existence.
‘Poor Things’: Performances
In my mind, Emma Stone as Bella Baxter has already won the Oscar for Best Actress. She has single-handedly carried the entire movie, and how! Her acting and comedic prowesses have truly shone in this absurd film. The way she has exuded boldness and bravery while maintaining the same expression throughout is nothing short of brilliant. The unpredictable nature of her character and capturing the essence of her child-like origins is a marvel to witness. From being confused and premature to becoming a sexually liberated and independent woman, Stone will keep you hooked on this journey, and you will find yourself rooting for her in unimaginable ways.
Bella’s impact on the men in her life, including Willem Dafoe’s Godwin, Mark Ruffalo’s Duncan, alongside Ramy Youssef’s Max and Christopher Abbott’s Alfie, has been shown remarkably. They’re all just men who care for her in their own ways – some real, some pathetic.
Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn has perfectly stepped into the shoes of his not-so-likeable character. But on another note, he has truly given the funniest performance seen in the past year. Overdramatic at times, he did exactly what was asked of him to portray. On the other hand, Willem Dafoe’s Godwin Baxter is a visual treat. He’s a prime example of there’s so much more than meets the eye. His character has been given a back-story that reasons with his being. His care, his determination, and his paternal love for Bella pour all over the screen.
Coming to Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles, this is where I was a bit disappointed. It seemed like such a good opportunity wasted. While there was closure given to other characters, then, why not him? There’s so much about him that could have been explored; his background, why was he chosen by Godwin, why did he leave everything away to stay with the Baxters, what about Bella did he like – so many questions with no answers.
The limited screen-time appearances by Christopher Abbott as the sadistic Alfie Blessington, Kathryn Hunter as socialist Swiney, Vicki Pepperdine as the annoyed-at-all-times Mrs. Prim, Margaret Qualley as Felicity, a pretty useless but effective replacement for Bella, and Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley and Hanna Schygulla as Martha von Kurtzroc, deep believers in philosophy, were top-notch and add on to the colourful ensemble cast.
Advertisement
‘Poor Things’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The movie offers a bizarre yet a brilliant perspective on a woman’s journey of self-discovery. It’s peculiar yet playful, guaranteed to spark discussions on one’s perception of the world. Penned by Tony McNamara, the film is proof that his collaborations with Yorgos Lanthimos can never go wrong. The dialogues pack a punch in certain moments, and the use of one-liners is spectacular. While they may appear bland on the surface, credit goes to the fantastic ability of the cast to deliver them with utmost perfection. McNamara’s writing is sharp, and doesn’t beat around the bush, and delves straight into the movie’s profound themes of identity, and sexuality. Overall, the script is exceptionally rich, seamlessly blending wit, depth, and a hint of vulgarity.
Robbie Ryan’s brilliant cinematography is a breath-taking display of varied textures and a blend of sharp hues, contributing to the grand make-believe world showcased in the film, which, at times, feels surreal. The use of grainy black and white to depict Bella’s life at home and the transition to vivid colours as she explores the world, mirroring her own growth, is captivating. Not many films use this approach, so it was fresh to see this format. Additionally, the use of fish-eye lenses and peepholes create a sense of imbalance, adding to the already distorted world. However, while the editing, done by Yorgos Mavropsaridis, was seamless and the shot changes were well-executed, certain scenes in the latter half of the film could have been trimmed down. Specifically, the scenes involving the brothels in Paris felt exaggerated. I mean, at one point, I was really thinking, ‘We get it; Emma Stone is unafraid of being naked in front of the cameras.’
Not to forget, the musical score composed by Jerskin Fendrix has not been thrown in-between for no reason. The unsettling music, dramatic string compositions, and beautiful violin tunes all contribute to enhancing the movie’s tone. Additional brownie points must be given to Holly Waddington for her excellent taste in fashion. It’s almost as if Bella’s growth was also subtly shown by the clothes she donned, each more fancy than the previous. And the exceptional production design from Shona Heath and James Price? Wow! They created an atmosphere akin to a fairytale (not the Disney kind), unfolding right in front of our eyes.
This Lanthimos-directed film stands out as a strange cinematic masterpiece. It’s no surprise that his films typically involve surrealism, dark humour, and an unconventional storytelling approach, which has been shown in this film as well. Despite the abundance of events in the film, the narrative remains focused on the essential theme, making it a beautiful piece of adaptation.
‘Poor Things’: Cast & Crew
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Cast: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 2 hours 21 minutes
Premiere Date: March 7, 2024
Genre: Science fiction, Drama, Comedy
Language: English
‘Poor Things’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook’s Verdict
I delved into the film with zero idea about it, and I must say, I was pleasantly surprised and genuinely moved. The collaboration between Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos will not leave you disappointed. I was left amazed and I loved it. ‘Poor Things’ may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s undeniably a must-watch.