Oscars 2024: 96th Academy Awards Preparation Is Going On In Full Flow – View Pics

As the world is excitedly awaiting the Oscars 2024, here are a few glimpses from the preparation of the grand 96th Academy Awards, that are happening in full flow all over Los Angeles.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024
       
96th Academy Awards Preparation Photo: Chris Pizzello
The preparations for the 96th Academy Awards are going on in full flow. The grand event of the Oscars is all set to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10 (March 11 as per IST). The who’s who of the world of showbiz are going to be present for the gala event. To host all of the important celebrities, the preparations have to be that good and the organisers are not leaving any stone unturned to make sure that the event is going to be a grand one.

Here are a few glimpses from the preparations that’re going on all around Los Angeles in full flow for the Oscars to happen:

96th Academy Awards Preparation
96th Academy Awards Preparation Photo: Chris Pizzello
A souvenir Oscar statue is pictured in the window of a Hollywood souvenir shop in Los Angeles. The 96th Academy Awards will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

96th Academy Awards Preparation
96th Academy Awards Preparation Photo: Chris Pizzello
Crew members roll out the red carpet for Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles.

96th Academy Awards Preparation
96th Academy Awards Preparation Photo: Chris Pizzello
Reporter Dakyta Daniela Aita, of Argentina, lies on the red carpet after it was rolled out for Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

96th Academy Awards Preparation
96th Academy Awards Preparation Photo: Chris Pizzello
Crew members prepare the red carpet area for Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

96th Academy Awards Preparation
96th Academy Awards Preparation Photo: Chris Pizzello
A sign advertising the 96th Academy Awards telecast is pictured on Hollywood Blvd. near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

96th Academy Awards Preparation
96th Academy Awards Preparation Photo: Chris Pizzello
The Hollywood sign is pictured near the Dolby Theatre the site of Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

96th Academy Awards Preparation
96th Academy Awards Preparation Photo: Chris Pizzello
The Hollywood sign is pictured through an archway near the Dolby Theatre the site of Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

