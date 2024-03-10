Oscars 2024: 96th Academy Awards Preparation Is Going On In Full Flow – View Pics

The preparations for the 96th Academy Awards are going on in full flow. The grand event of the Oscars is all set to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10 (March 11 as per IST). The who’s who of the world of showbiz are going to be present for the gala event. To host all of the important celebrities, the preparations have to be that good and the organisers are not leaving any stone unturned to make sure that the event is going to be a grand one.
Here are a few glimpses from the preparations that’re going on all around Los Angeles in full flow for the Oscars to happen:
A souvenir Oscar statue is pictured in the window of a Hollywood souvenir shop in Los Angeles. The 96th Academy Awards will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Crew members roll out the red carpet for Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles.
Reporter Dakyta Daniela Aita, of Argentina, lies on the red carpet after it was rolled out for Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Crew members prepare the red carpet area for Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
A sign advertising the 96th Academy Awards telecast is pictured on Hollywood Blvd. near the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood sign is pictured near the Dolby Theatre the site of Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood sign is pictured through an archway near the Dolby Theatre the site of Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.