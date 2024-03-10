In a conversation with Variety, Stephenson spoke about ‘Frisco.’ The story revolves around a pediatrician who has been assigned to take care of a teenager. The script was recognized when it appeared on the 2013 Black List, which recognizes the top unproduced scripts in a year. The ‘Luca’ writer also produced a set of documents that show a similarity between his story and ‘The Holdovers’. He also took the matter to the Writers Guild of America in January.