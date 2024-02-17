Oscars 2024: Everything You Need To Know From Nominations, Host, Where To Watch, Predictions And More!

As we emerge from a winter filled with award ceremonies like the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Grammys, the pinnacle event awaits: the Academy Awards. The 96th Oscars are poised to possibly crown "Oppenheimer," the frontrunner with an impressive 13 nominations. However, contenders such as "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon," and "Poor Things" add intrigue to the mix.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s show:
When are the Oscars?
The Oscars are scheduled for Sunday, March 10th, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is slated to commence at 7 p.m. EDT, an hour earlier than usual, and will be aired live on ABC. A pre-show is set to start at 6:30 p.m. EDT. It's worth noting that this falls on the first day of daylight saving time in the U.S., so remember to adjust your clocks accordingly.
How to watch the Oscars 2024?
You can stream the Oscars through ABC.com and the ABC app with a cable subscription. Additionally, streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV will also offer access to the broadcast.
Who’s hosting the Oscars?
Jimmy Kimmel, returning from last year's hosting duties, will be the emcee for the fourth time at this year's Oscars. This ties him on with other four-time hosts like Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. Only Johnny Carson (five), Billy Crystal (nine), and Bob Hope (11) have hosted the Oscars more times. Kimmel humorously remarked, “I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times.”
What’s nominated for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars?
The Best Picture category at the 2024 Oscars boasts ten nominees: "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Oppenheimer," "Past Lives," "Poor Things," and "The Zone of Interest."
Who are the Favorites?
According to AP, "Oppenheimer," directed by Christopher Nolan, leads the pack as the favorite for Best Picture. Nolan himself is a frontrunner for Best Director and is anticipated to secure his first Oscar win. The battle for Best Actress could be intense, with Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") and Emma Stone ("Poor Things") contending closely. A win for Gladstone would mark the first Oscar victory for a Native American actress. In the Best Actor category, the competition appears tight between Cillian Murphy ("Oppenheimer") and Paul Giamatti ("The Holdovers"), both vying for their inaugural Oscar. Giamatti's co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph is predicted to clinch the Best Supporting Actress award, while Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer") is favored to win Best Supporting Actor, though Ryan Gosling for "Barbie" remains a strong contender.
Are there any changes to the Oscars this year?
Despite past Oscars being notable for incidents varying from slaps and envelope mishaps, to debates over which awards are televised live, this year's ceremony sees no major alterations. All awards will be broadcast live, with honorary prizes being presented separately during the earlier Governors Awards, which are not televised. While the Academy is introducing a new award for Best Casting, it won't be presented until the 2026 Oscars.
All about the ‘Barbie’ snubs..
Despite being 2023's top-grossing film and earning eight nominations, "Barbie" has sparked discussion due to notable snubs. Greta Gerwig was omitted from the directing category, and Margot Robbie was not nominated for Best Actress. Some perceive these omissions as reflections of the misogyny satirized in "Barbie," while others attribute them to the historical challenges comedies face at the Oscars.
Nevertheless, "Barbie" received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay (penned by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, and two Best Original Song nods for Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For" and the Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt composition "I'm Just Ken."
What else is there to look forward to?
Composer John Williams earns his 49th Best Score nomination, a record-breaking achievement, for his work on "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," marking his 54th overall nomination. Additionally, "Godzilla" makes its Oscars debut with "Godzilla Minus One" receiving a nomination for Best Visual Effects. Furthermore, this year marks the first instance of two non-English language films contending for Best Picture: the German-language Auschwitz drama "The Zone of Interest" and the French courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall."