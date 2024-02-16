And here’s the film that inspired this list:

‘The Holdovers’ (2023)

‘The Holdovers’ is a 2023 American comedy-drama film, helmed by Alexander Payne and written by David Hemingson. Set in the winter of 1970, it follows a classics teacher, played by Paul Giamatti, who stays behind at a New England boarding school during a break to supervise a small group of students without plans. The teacher then forms an unexpected connection with a troubled yet intelligent student, and also with a grieving head cook, who recently lost her son in the Vietnam War.