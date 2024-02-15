As we have dived into the month of love, it would not be wrong to say that there’s a lingering essence of romance that we all feel. And you can make it better with the binge-worthy audio series, web series, and films that you can indulge in this month. So, here are 8 exciting shows and films that will keep the spirit of love going throughout the month and beyond.
LISTEN
‘Social Distancing’
Platform: Audible
An Audible Original by Chetan Bhagat, it features the real-life couple, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The comedy-drama series showcases Raghavan Rao aka “Rags” (Angad Bedi) and Savi (Neha Dhupia)’s contemporary relationship, and how it is jeopardised when Rags engages in an affair with his office colleague. The once happily married couple finds themselves in troubled waters, and it is undeniably a must-listen for those seeking an truthful and amusing audio series.
‘Mine and Yours’ (Season 2)
Platform: Audible
‘Mine and Yours S2’ is an unprecedented love triangle featuring Jaiveer (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Sayani Gupta), who have shared a fulfilling live-in arrangement for nearly three years. However, their dynamic changes when Rashi (Kubbra Sait), Priya’s sole girlfriend, moves in with them for a month. Rashi's presence leads to jealousy, and a rivalry between Jaiveer and her for Priya’s affection.
WATCH
‘Satyaprem ki Katha’
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In the city of Ahmedabad, amidst the dreams and aspirations, there is Sattu, a kind-hearted but directionless individual. Against the odds, his paths intertwine with Katha via the bonds of marriage, much to her initial dismay. Sattu begins his quest to win Katha's heart, leading to a journey of self-discovery and transformation.
‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Witness the love story of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) in this rollercoaster journey of emotions. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is all heart and takes you through an epic love story in a new-age era, amid laughs, questions about love, family and the meaning of breaking away from generations of family traditions.
‘Rainbow Rishta’
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The heartwarming documentary series follows LGBTQ+ stories of discovering and celebrating love across India. From the dating scene as a transwoman to organising a rainbow wedding, and navigating the complexities of a long-term relationship as a gay couple, the series showcases diverse love stories across the spectrum.
‘Mission Majnu’
Platform: Netflix
Set against the 1970s, ‘Mission Majnu’ is a story of Amandeep, an Indian spy who is on a dangerous mission in Pakistan. However, amid the danger, an unlikely romance between Amandeep and Nasreen blossoms, and Amandeep navigates his dual roles of duty and desire. With themes of sacrifice and quest for intimacy, the film offers an interplay between love and conflict.
‘Mismatched’
Platform: Netflix
Following an arrangement orchestrated by their families, two teenagers form a bond during their summer program. Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple's (Prajakta Koli) young adult romance shows how despite differences, a meaningful relationship can grow. ‘Mismatched’ is a journey of self-exploration.