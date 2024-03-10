'Free Palestine' March Set To Take Place Hours Before Oscars Red Carpet Rolled Out

A Free Palestine march, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, is set to hit Los Angeles hours before the glitterati starts walking on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The protest has been called by a group of organisers, artistes, and film workers together with Writers Against the War on Gaza (WAWOG), Film Workers for Palestine, SAG-AFTRA Members for Ceasefire and many others.