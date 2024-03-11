Oscars 2024: Winners Cillian Murphy, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr And Others At The 96th Academy Awards – View Pics

The 96th Academy Awards were recently concluded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. It was night filled with stars who walked on the red carpet. This year’s celebration was indeed special as a huge portion of the last year went away as everything was shut because of the strikes in Hollywood. After having won the strikes, the actors, writers, directors and many others are back to enjoying the awards season, and what bigger night can be than the grandest night of the Oscars?

So, without further ado, here’s taking a limpid glance at some of the happenings from the Oscar night: