Oscars 2024: Winners Cillian Murphy, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr And Others At The 96th Academy Awards – View Pics

The 96th Academy Awards were recently concluded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Some of the biggest names won while many big names were snubbed. Here’s taking a limpid glance at some of the happenings from the Oscar night.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
96th Academy Awards Photo: Jeff Kravitz
The 96th Academy Awards were recently concluded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. It was night filled with stars who walked on the red carpet. This year’s celebration was indeed special as a huge portion of the last year went away as everything was shut because of the strikes in Hollywood. After having won the strikes, the actors, writers, directors and many others are back to enjoying the awards season, and what bigger night can be than the grandest night of the Oscars?

So, without further ado, here’s taking a limpid glance at some of the happenings from the Oscar night:

96th Academy Awards
96th Academy Awards Photo: Rich Polk
Issa Rae and Ramy Youssef at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

96th Academy Awards
96th Academy Awards Photo: Stefanie Keenan/VF24
Finneas O’Connell attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

96th Academy Awards
96th Academy Awards Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, and Finneas O’Connell attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

96th Academy Awards
96th Academy Awards Photo: Jeff Kravitz
Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish onstage in the press room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

96th Academy Awards
96th Academy Awards Photo: Sarah Morris
Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

96th Academy Awards
96th Academy Awards Photo: Kevin Winter
Raney Aronson-Rath, Mstyslav Chernov and Michelle Mizner accept the Best Documentary Feature Film for ‘20 Days In Mariupol’ onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

96th Academy Awards
96th Academy Awards Photo: Jeff Kravitz
Cillian Murphy, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘Oppenheimer’, onstage in the press room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

96th Academy Awards
96th Academy Awards Photo: Jason Armond
A red pin worn to Call for a Cease-Fire in Gaza arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 10, 2024.

96th Academy Awards
96th Academy Awards Photo: Jeff Kravitz
Sir Ben Kingsley, Matthew McConaughey, Forest Whitaker, Cillian Murphy, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘Oppenheimer’, Brendan Fraser, and Nicolas Cage onstage in the press room at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

96th Academy Awards
96th Academy Awards Photo: Jeff Kravitz
Robert Downey Jr., winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘Oppenheimer’, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for ‘The Holdovers’, Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Poor Things’, and Cillian Murphy, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘Oppenheimer’, pose in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

