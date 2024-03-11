Oscars 2024: After Ryan Gosling’s Swashbuckling Performance, Eva Mendes Asks Him To ‘Come Home’ And ‘Put Kids To Bed’

Ryan Gosling had one of the most memorable performances on the stage of the 96th Academy Awards. But his wife Eva Mendes, who wasn’t present at the awards, had some quirky comments for the ‘Barbie’ actor. Eva Mendes had a specific request for Ryan Gosling who had gone to the Oscars with his sister this year.
Eva Mendes took to Instagram to write, “You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed (sic).” Not just this, Eva Mendes also shared a picture sporting the iconic pink, bedazzled, custom-made Gucci blazer. She also accentuated it with a black cowboy hat. Now isn’t that cool?
Check out her post right here:
For the unversed, Ryan Gosling came onstage at the 96th Academy Awards along with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Slash and many others to perform on ‘I’m Just Ken’. Even though the song was nominated for best original song, it didn’t win. It lost to ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the same film. Ryan Gosling even lost to Robert Downey Jr in the best supporting actor category.
On the personal front, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling started dating when they starred together in the 2012 film ‘The Place Beyond The Pines’. They are happily married and have two daughters. The film also starred Bradley Cooper.
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have always been supportive of each other’s work. At every award function where Ryan Gosling went to this year, as he was nominated almost everywhere, Eva Mendes was seen cheering the loudest for her dearest hubby. She may not have been able to walk the red carpet with him a few times as she was keeping busy with her work, but she was always seen cheering for Ryan Gosling. Now, isn’t that a sweet gesture?