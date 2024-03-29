Art & Entertainment

Beyonce Rewrites Dolly Parton's Iconic 'Jolene' Lyrics To Deliver Cover On 'Cowboy Carter'

Grammy-winner Beyonce has revamped lyrics of Dolly Parton's iconic 1973 song 'Jolene', as she covered the track for her album 'Cowboy Carter'.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Beyonce, Dolly Parton Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Grammy-winner Beyonce has revamped lyrics of Dolly Parton's iconic 1973 song 'Jolene', as she covered the track for her album 'Cowboy Carter'.

Beyonce’s country-themed album has 27 tracks that not only comprises the 'Jolene' cover with new lyrics, but also an interlude from Parton herself.

A big alteration was made to the chorus, with the original having Parton pleading with another woman. Beyonce changed the lyrics where she gives a strict warning to the woman to not “come for my man,” reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 'Naughty Girl' hitmaker also made changes to lyrics in the verses, where Parton had originally sung about the woman's beauty.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the second verse, Beyonce changed the words to show that she had the confidence her man would stay by her side.

Earlier this month, Parton had hinted that Beyonce may have covered 'Jolene'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita