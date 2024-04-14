United States

Minor Earthquake Rattles Southern California Desert During Coachella Music Festival

A subtle tremor rumbled through Southern California's desert landscape, adding an unexpected beat to the Coachella music festival. Despite the earth's gentle sway, festival-goers and locals alike remained unfazed by the 3.8 magnitude quake.

Advertisement

AP
Coachella Struck By Minor Earthquake Photo: AP
info_icon

A small earthquake shook the Southern California desert Saturday near Coachella, where the famous music festival is being held this weekend. No damage or injuries were reported.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, hit at 9:08 a.m. about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Borrego Springs in Riverside County, according to the US Geological Survey.

Coachella - Getty Images
Coachella 2024: Lineup, Schedule, How To Watch Live Stream, Tickets And Everything You Need to Know!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The epicentre was about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Coachella. It struck at a depth of about 7 miles (11 kilometers), the USGS said.

A dispatcher with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said there were no calls reporting any problems from the quake.

Advertisement

ATEEZ, BLACKPINK - Instagram
Coachella: From ATEEZ To BLACKPINK, All K-Pop Artists Who Got Audiences Grooving At The Music Festival Over The Years

BY Pushpangi Raina

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch