United States

3 Times New York Region Was Hit With Magnitude 5 Earthquakes In The Past 300 Years | Details

Rare seismic events have historically gripped the New York region, with only three instances of magnitude 5 earthquakes recorded over the past 300 years. Today's 4.8 magnitude quake serves as a reminder of the area's seismic activity.

Advertisement

Pexels
New York Region Magnitude 5 Earthquakes Photo: Pexels
info_icon

How rare are magnitude 5 earthquakes in the New York region? During a recent briefing, officials from the USGS emphasized the rarity of earthquakes of this magnitude occurring in this particular area. They highlighted that over the past 300 years, there have been only three instances of earthquakes near or above magnitude 5 striking near New York City:

null - null
Live Updates: Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Hits New York City Region, Biggest In 40 Years

BY Outlook International Desk

December 19, 1737

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake caused chimneys to shake in the greater NYC area, and its effects were also felt in parts of Boston and Philadelphia, as reported by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Advertisement

November 30, 1783

Another 5.1-magnitude quake occurred, with its tremors felt in New Jersey, and reports of people feeling it all the way from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania.

August 10, 1884

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake caused cracking in masonry throughout New York City and New Jersey, and its effects were felt as far as Maine to Virginia.

Earthquake Interrupts UN Security Council Meeting - Twitter
Watch: Moment Earthquake Interrupts UN Security Council Meeting In New York City

BY Outlook International Desk

The earthquake that occurred today measured 4.8 on the magnitude scale.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained