President Biden Briefed About Earthquake
According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the earthquake that struck New York and New Jersey. Jean-Pierre stated in a post on X platform that the White House is actively communicating with federal, state, and local officials to gather more information.
Port Authority Warns Of Potential Aftershocks
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported "strong vibrations" following a 4.8 magnitude earthquake and cautioned of potential aftershocks. In a statement, they advised that aftershocks could be felt throughout the remainder of the day.
New York City Public Schools Open Despite Earthquake
Officials, as reported on X, have assured that New York City public schools are maintaining regular operations in the wake of this morning's earthquake.
They emphasise that there is no requirement for parents to report to schools. Additionally, authorities stated that there is "no indication" of any compromise to the city's public school infrastructure.
Full Ground Stops Imposed At JFK And Newark Airports
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has confirmed that both JFK Airport in New York and Newark International Airport in New Jersey are currently under full ground stops. This precautionary measure comes as authorities remain on alert for any potential aftershocks following the recent earthquake.
Earthquake Disrupts Proceedings Of UN Security Council
The earthquake disrupted the UN Security Council meeting in New York City. In a video shared by the UN on X platform, Janti Soeripto, President and Chief Executive Officer of "Save the Children" organisation, was delivering a briefing on the situation in war-torn Gaza when the earthquake's tremors were felt at the United Nations building.
During the interruption, a fellow member humorously remarked, "You're making the ground shake!" Soeripto resumed her briefing after the tremors subsided.
Rare Earthquake Shakes New York
A 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck in New Jersey sent tremors through neighboring states and New York City on Friday morning.
The quake, which occurred around 10:23 a.m. Friday, was centered approximately 5 miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicenter was situated roughly 45 miles from New York City, where residents experienced shaking of furniture and floors.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy urged residents to remain calm, stating, "We have activated our State Emergency Operations Center. Please do not call 911 unless you have an actual emergency."
Also, although Buffalo, New York, experienced a 3.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6th last year, an earthquake of today's magnitude has not been felt in the area for four decades.
The last significant quake in the region, a 5.1 magnitude, occurred in 1983 near the town of Newcomb in upstate New York, shaking residents in the vicinity.