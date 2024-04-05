The New York City region experienced a 4.8-magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, coinciding with a UN Security Council meeting where shaking was felt.
Video footage from inside the meeting captured the onset of tremors during a speech by Janti Soeripto, the president of Save the Children.
Pausing her speech, Soeripto inquired to another attendee, "Is that an earthquake?"
Following the brief interruption, a member of the meeting jokingly remarked to Soeripto that she had caused the ground to shake, before the meeting resumed.