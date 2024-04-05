United States

Watch: Moment Earthquake Interrupts UN Security Council Meeting In New York City

New York City was rattled by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake, coinciding with a UN Security Council meeting, captured in a moment of unexpected interruption.

Twitter
Photo: Twitter
The New York City region experienced a 4.8-magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, coinciding with a UN Security Council meeting where shaking was felt.

Video footage from inside the meeting captured the onset of tremors during a speech by Janti Soeripto, the president of Save the Children.

Live Updates: Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Hits New York City Region, Biggest In 40 Years

BY Outlook International Desk

Pausing her speech, Soeripto inquired to another attendee, "Is that an earthquake?"

Following the brief interruption, a member of the meeting jokingly remarked to Soeripto that she had caused the ground to shake, before the meeting resumed.

