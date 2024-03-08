Karol G Becomes Billboard’s Woman Of The Year 2024; Makes History

Karol G made headlines at the Billboard Women in Music awards ceremony on Wednesday night by becoming the first Latina to be named “Woman of the Year”. The global superstar received the prestigious award at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, following a dynamic performance of her reggaetón hit, "Amargura," and a lively introduction by her "Griselda" co-star Sofia Vergara.
In her acceptance speech, Karol G acknowledged the historic moment by delivering the rest of her remarks in Spanish. This milestone comes on the heels of her recent achievements, including being the first woman to win in the Best Música Urbana category at the Grammys last month. Her album "Mañana Será Bonito" made history as the first Spanish-language album by a female artist to top the Billboard 200 chart since Selena Quintanilla's "Dreaming of You" in 1995.
Karol G's meteoric rise in the music industry has been marked by numerous milestones, including becoming the first Latina to headline at many venues during her stadium tour. Her impact was evident at the awards ceremony, where fans cheered her on with glowing light sticks and chants of "Bichota," a term of empowerment derived from Puerto Rican slang.
The event also celebrated women from around the world for their contributions to the music industry. New award categories recognized performers who are "global forces," including artists from Italy, the Philippines, and Brazil. Additionally, PinkPantheress was honored as Producer of the Year for her groundbreaking work in electronic music.
Performances at the ceremony showcased a diverse lineup of talent, including Maren Morris, Tems, Victoria Monét, and Charli XCX, who debuted a new song titled "So I." Monét, in particular, had a standout moment as she received the Rising Star award from her surprised mother, emphasizing the importance of recognizing women in both visible and behind-the-scenes roles.
Throughout the evening, presenters such as Katy Perry, Andra Day, and Bebe Rexha highlighted the achievements of women in the music industry, while also acknowledging the ongoing challenges they face. Michelle Jubelirer, Chair and CEO of Capitol Music Group, was honored as Executive of the Year, underscoring the importance of women's leadership in shaping the future of music.