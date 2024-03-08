Karol G Becomes Billboard’s Woman Of The Year 2024; Makes History

In her acceptance speech, Karol G acknowledged the historic moment by delivering the rest of her remarks in Spanish. This milestone comes on the heels of her recent achievements, including being the first woman to win in the Best Música Urbana category at the Grammys last month. Her album "Mañana Será Bonito" made history as the first Spanish-language album by a female artist to top the Billboard 200 chart since Selena Quintanilla's "Dreaming of You" in 1995.

Karol G's meteoric rise in the music industry has been marked by numerous milestones, including becoming the first Latina to headline at many venues during her stadium tour. Her impact was evident at the awards ceremony, where fans cheered her on with glowing light sticks and chants of "Bichota," a term of empowerment derived from Puerto Rican slang.