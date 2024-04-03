United States

Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Illness: Full Details Inside!

Adele fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the rescheduled dates for her Las Vegas residency have been announced following her recent illness. The Grammy-winning singer's eagerly awaited performances at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace are now set to captivate audiences starting in October.

Adele fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. The singer has revealed the rescheduled dates for her postponed 'Weekends with Adele' performances at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace. Originally slated for last month, the shows were abruptly canceled due to the singer falling ill. The revised schedule is as follows:

Adele's Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates

  • Fri, Oct 25 & Sat, Oct 26

  • Fri, Nov 1 & Sat, Nov 2

  • Fri, Nov 8 & Sat, Nov 9

  • Fri, Nov 15 & Sat, Nov 16

  • Fri, Nov 22 & Sat, Nov 23

According to a recent social media announcement, individuals holding tickets for the rescheduled dates will receive an email informing them of their newly allocated show date.

It has been confirmed that all other performances will proceed as originally planned without any changes.

Adele is set to perform over five weekends in May and June, adhering to the previously arranged schedule. Following these performances, she will return to Vegas towards the end of the year to fulfill the rescheduled shows.

The decision to postpone the shows was initially communicated on February 27 via X, formerly known as Twitter. In her post, Adele disclosed that she had fallen ill towards the conclusion of the previous tour leg and required a break.

