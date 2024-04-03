"Joker" shattered box-office records upon its 2019 release, while Phoenix clinched his first Academy Award for his portrayal of the lead character in 2020. Phillips formally announced his plans to develop a sequel to the film in June 2022. Concurrently, in the same month, PEOPLE verified that Gaga was negotiating to portray Harley Quinn. Gaga subsequently confirmed her casting in the movie by posting an animated video on social media in August 2022, featuring silhouettes of herself and Phoenix set to music.