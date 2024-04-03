United States

Joker: Folie à Deux Sets The Stage With Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dancing- First Poster And Trailer Release Date Revealed

Get ready to step back into the chaotic world of Gotham City as Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn mesmerize audiences once again in "Joker: Folie á Deux." With a tantalizing poster release and trailer drop on the horizon, anticipation is soaring for the highly anticipated sequel set to hit screens on October 4th.

Saihaj Kaur Madan
Updated on:
Warner%20Bros
Joker 2 Poster Photo: Warner Bros
Lady Gaga and director Todd Phillips have unveiled a fresh glimpse into "Joker: Folie á Deux." Both Gaga, aged 38, and Phillips, aged 53, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal a new poster for the sequel to 2019's Joker, announcing that the first trailer will be released on Tuesday, April 9.

"The world is a stage," remarked the pop star and actress in her Instagram caption, along with the trailer's release date and a playing card emoji. The poster showcases a captivating scene depicting Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dancing beneath a beam of light streaming through a window.

Joker himself is dressed in a tuxedo, holding a cigarette, while Harley is adorned in a white dress with red makeup smeared across her face, potentially from a kiss by the Joker.

Gaga and Phillips, who helmed Phoenix's portrayal of Arthur Fleck, also known as the Joker, in 2019's Joker, have been offering glimpses and hints about the sequel for several months.

This poster's imagery closely resembles one image previously shared by director Todd Phillips on Valentine's Day, albeit with a different setting. In that earlier image, depicted below, the duo appeared atop a building.

Lady%20Gaga%20and%20Joaquin%20Phoenix
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix Photo: Warner Bros
Phoenix is set to return to his role as the Joker in the sequel, slated for release exactly five years after the original Joker premiered in 2019. Gaga, on the other hand, is anticipated to portray Dr. Harleen Quinzel, also known as Harley Quinn, a character previously portrayed by Margot Robbie in various DC Studios films.

"Joker" shattered box-office records upon its 2019 release, while Phoenix clinched his first Academy Award for his portrayal of the lead character in 2020. Phillips formally announced his plans to develop a sequel to the film in June 2022. Concurrently, in the same month, PEOPLE verified that Gaga was negotiating to portray Harley Quinn. Gaga subsequently confirmed her casting in the movie by posting an animated video on social media in August 2022, featuring silhouettes of herself and Phoenix set to music.

"Joker: Folie á Deux" will be released on October 4th.

