Lady Gaga Birthday Special: 10 Most Streamed Songs Of The Iconic Singer

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known by her stage name Lady Gaga, is a revolution in the American music industry also having her imprints in acting and fashion industry. Born in 1986, in New York, Gaga has been inclined towards arts and songwriting since her teenage.
Initially, she stepped into the industry as a songwriter for Britney Spears and others. Singer-songwriter Akon was the first to notice her vocal skills which resulted in the release of her first album 'The Fame' in 2008. This gave a rise to her career which went to achieving new heights in various dimensions.
Lady Gaga is recipient of several awards and accolades for her music, acting and fashion including Grammy Awards, Academy Award, Brit Awards, Golden Globe Awards, National Arts Awards' and a Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Gaga was deemed the Greatest Pop Star in 2009 by Billboard and also Woman of the Year in 2015. She was mentioned in the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2010 and 2019.
Also known for her out-of-the-box fashion at various occasions, she is placed in Time's All-Time 100 Fashion Icons list. Lady Gaga has ventured into acting quite a bit, with a debut lead role in 'A Star is Born' followed by 'House of Gucci'. She will be next seen in 'Joker: Folie a Deux' as Harley Quinn.
Let's take a look at Lady Gaga's 10 most streamed songs on her birthday:
1. 'Shallow - Radio Edit' (2,375,997,397 Streams)
Released in 2018, the song is a part of the album of film 'A Star Is Born'. The film stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Gaga also has lyric and composition credits for the song. 'Shallow' won the Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. It is regarded as one of the best film songs of all the time.
2. 'Poker Face' (1,208,460,760 Streams)
The song belongs to Gaga's debut album 'The Fame' released in 2008. The song received global success and acclamations from critics. It also won the Grammy for Best Dance Recording.
3. 'Always Remember Us This Way' (1,207,915,601 Streams)
Released in 2019, 'Always Remember Us This Way', is yet another single from 'A Star Is Born' album. The single was nominated for the 62nd Grammy Awards under the category of Song of the Year.
4. 'Bad Romance' (1,167,542,843 Streams)
Released in 2009, 'Bad Romance' is a part of 'The Fame Monster' album. The song lyrics were based on the paranoia Gaga faced while on tour and her unhealthy relationships. The music video of 'Bad Romance' was the most viewed on YouTube in 2010. Billboard named it the best music video of the 21st century. It also won the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.
5. 'Rain On Me' ft. Ariana Grande (1,036,741,319 Streams)
The song in collaboration with Ariana Grande, is a part of Lady Gaga's sixth studio album ' Chromatica', released in 2020. The song is on the preface of facing the hardships in life. 'Rain On Me' won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at 63rd Grammys and marked the history as first female collaboration to win.
6. 'Just Dance' (1,002,026,962 Streams)
'Just Dance' is the lead single from Lady Gaga's debut album 'The Fame' released in 2008. It also has vocals of Colby O'Donis. The song spent almost 5 months on Billboard Hot 100 and peaked the chart in 2009. The song got Lady Gaga her first ever Grammy nomination under Best Dance Recording category.
7. 'Million Reasons' (804,867,680 Streams)
'Million Reasons' is the second single of Lady Gaga's fifth album 'Joanne' released in 2016. At 60th Grammys, 'Million Reasons', was nominated for the Best Pop Solo Performance category but lost to Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You'.
8. 'Telephone' (670,169,966 Streams)
Featuring Beyonce, 'Telephone' is from Lady Gaga's 'The Fame Monster' album released in 2010. Originally, it was written for Britney Spears but ended up with Lady Gaga singing it. It was included in various best-of's in 2010 and was also nominated for a Grammy.
9. 'Born This Way' (589,214,060 Streams)
'Born This Way' is the lead single of Lady Gaga's second album with the same name. Lady Gaga dubs it as a 'freedom song' based on self-empowerment of women, minorities and the LGBT community. The Rolling Stone named it as the 'most inspirational LGBT song' of all time in 2023.
10. 'Paparazzi' (551,784,964 Streams)
'Paparazzi' is the final single from Lady Gaga's debut album 'The Fame'. The song relates to Gaga's struggles with fame, love and success.