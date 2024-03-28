Lady Gaga Birthday Special: 10 Most Streamed Songs Of The Iconic Singer

Lady Gaga is recipient of several awards and accolades for her music, acting and fashion including Grammy Awards, Academy Award, Brit Awards, Golden Globe Awards, National Arts Awards' and a Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Gaga was deemed the Greatest Pop Star in 2009 by Billboard and also Woman of the Year in 2015. She was mentioned in the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2010 and 2019.